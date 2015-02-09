Adell goes yard again for BayBears

The Angels' top-ranked prospect went 3-for-4 and homered in his second straight game, helping Double-A Mobile grind out a 9-7 win over Jackson at Hank Aaron Stadium.

Jo Adell has been on fire since returning to the Southern League, and showed no signs of cooling off Friday.

Video: BayBears' Adell homers again

The 20-year-old's shot came as the cherry on top for the BayBears, who trailed 7-2 halfway through the game. They rallied to score four runs in the fifth inning, one in the sixth to tie it, and another in the seventh to take the lead. In the eighth, Adell clobbered a solo shot to right-center off right-hander Justin Donatella to tack on an insurance run.

MLB.com's No. 4 overall prospect led off the first inning with an infield single against southpaw Bryan Valdez before being thrown out on the bases. In the next inning, he worked a full count before lifting a single to left to knock in Brendon Sanger.

After sufferinghamstring and ankle injuries during Spring Training, Adell started the season with Class A Advanced Inland Empire. He stitched together a line of .280/.333/.560 in six games. Since returning to Mobile on June 2, he's hitting .408/.491/.735 with three homers and 10 RBIs.

Last season, Adell soared through three levels in his first full professional campaign. He began with Class A Burlington, where he hit .326/.398/.611 over 25 games, then jumped up to Inland Empire and batted .290/.345/.546 across 57 contests. That brought him to Mobile, where he finished the season with a .238/.324/.429 slash line.

Erick Salcedo went 2-for-5 with a three-run homer and two runs scored. Third-ranked Halos prospect Jahmai Jones and Brandon Sandoval went 2-for-5 with an RBI. Isaac Mattson picked up his second win after tossing three no-hit innings of relief while striking out five.

Top D-backs prospect Jazz Chisholm slugged a three-run homer, his 14th, and doubled for Jackson, while 14th-ranked Drew Ellis added a solo shot for the Generals.