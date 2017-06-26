Lessons learned helping Nuts' Bannister

If his first three months as a professional has taught Nathan Bannister anything, it's that establishing a routine is almost as important as succeeding on the diamond.

The Mariners prospect turned in his second straight sterling effort, allowing one hit and matching his career high with eight strikeouts in seven scoreless frames Sunday before Class A Advanced Modesto posted a 3-1, 10-inning win over Stockton at Banner Island Ballpark.

It was the second consecutive one-hit performance for Bannister, who limited Inland Empire to one run in six frames on June 17. Prior to those two starts, the University of Arizona product surrendered 34 earned runs over his previous seven outings, including two with Triple-A Tacoma.

"My curveball has been working pretty well these last two outings," Bannister said. "[Catcher Arturo Nieto] and I have really worked well together. We've been in good spots and had some strong sequencing while setting things up nicely. I've gotten good arm speed on my curve and I'm getting a strong reaction from the hitter, which is leading to weak contact or swings and misses."

Bannister, who threw 63 of 93 pitches for strikes, allowed only two baserunners in the longest outing of his brief Minor League career. The Phoenix native gave up a one-out double to Brett Siddall in the second, walked Santiago Chavez in the third and retired the last 13 batters he faced.

"My pitching coach [Peter Woodworth] and I have been able to dissect a few things, both mentally and physically," Bannister said. "We've regrouped a bit and it's worked for me these last two outings, especially. I'm preparing better and, like everyone says, this game will humble you so it's important to prepare.

"You never know with this game. You try and work as hard as you can and not focus on the results. Obviously, doing well is nice, but I'm trying to focus on making pitches and using my defense behind me."

Drafted by the Mariners in the 28th round last year, Bannister made his professional debut on April 10 with the Nuts. After five starts in the California League, he was promoted to Tacoma, where he tossed 6 2/3 scoreless innings against New Orleans in his Triple-A debut on May 6. Although he struggled in his other two appearances with the Rainiers, Bannister took one important lesson out of his Pacific Coast League cameo.

"I know I can get guys out at that level," the 6-foot-3 hurler said. "I need to continue to work and make better pitches and keep attacking while following the process. Just come to the yard every day and try and get better.

"I've done a lot of learning this first half. I'm trying to get a grasp on my daily routine. It's a lot different coming to the field every day to play a game as opposed to college. It's different taking care of my arm and body and figuring out what I need to do in between starts. Each of those four other days [in between] are very valuable to try and find the routine that helps me execute things on day five."

Stockton starter Dustin Hurlbutt matched Bannister as the game remained scoreless into the ninth. The 24-year-old allowed three hits and didn't walk a batter while matching his career best of eight innings.

"When you're facing a guy like that who's getting outs and not giving up a lot of hits, it turns into a competition," Bannister said. "It increases your focus and helps you bear down when you need to. I can't say I'm really paying much attention to what he's doing specifically, but knowing you can't make a mistake is a good motivator. Luckily for us, we were able to break through later in the game."

The clubs traded runs in the ninth before Modesto plated a pair in the 10th on RBI singles by Mariners No. 13 prospect Braden Bishop and No. 16 prospect Luis Liberato. Matthew Festa (3-2) got the win, despite yielding a run on a hit and a walk with two strikeouts in two innings.