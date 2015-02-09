Harrison's big night spurs Jumbo Shrimp

It was the Missouri native's first four-RBI performance since last July 17, when he was in the Milwaukee organization with Class A Advanced Carolina.

Miam's top prospect drove in a season-high four runs with a pair of singles to lead Double-A Jacksonville past Birmingham, 9-2, on Monday night at Regions Field. Harrison has recorded 14 multi-hit games this season, including three in his last eight contests.

Monte Harrison's introduction to a new organization and level has had its shares of ups and downs. Slowly but surely, the undeniable talent of the 22-year-old is beginning to break through.

Video: Jacksonville's Harrison plates two more run

Harrison struck out in his first two at-bats and grounded out in the fifth. The 22-year-old got in on the offensive action in the sixth, grounding a two-run single up the middle. Harrison came up in the eighth with the bases loaded and cashed in two more RBIs with a base hit to right. He scored Jacksonville's third run of the inning on a double by Miami's No. 7 prospect Isan Diaz.

The four RBIs were one shy of Harrison's personal best, which he set on June 10, 2016 when he went deep twice for Class A Wisconsin.

Gameday box score

MLB.com's No. 63 overall prospect is coming off a career year in which he batted .272/.350/.481 with 51 extra-base hits, 21 homers and 67 RBIs across two levels. Harrison was part of a five-player deal that sent All-Star outfielder Christian Yelich from the Marlins to the Brewers in January.

He got off to a slow start with the Jumbo Shrimp and was hitting .197 on April 25. A three-hit game the next night ignited a 10-game hot stretch that raised his average to .266, the highest it had been this season since he went 1-for-3 on Opening Day.

Diaz collected three hits and two RBIs to back Jacksonville starter Nick Neidert. The eighth-ranked Marlins prospect allowed a run on three hits and a season-high four walks while striking out eight in seven innings to win his fourth consecutive decision. Neidert (6-3), who hasn't allowed more than three runs in all 11 starts this season, lowered his ERA to 3.03.

MiLB include

White Sox No. 9 prospect Zack Collins went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in his second straight multi-hit game. A career .229 hitter entering 2018, the 23-year-old catcher is batting .282/.455/.491 with 17 extra-base hits and 30 RBIs through his first 51 games of the season.

Birmingham starter Dane Dunning (3-2) was charged with four runs on five hits in five innings. The sixth-ranked White Sox prospect struck out eight and walked two.