Lugnuts' Knight records first five-hit game

"I don't really know what it was," the Blue Jays prospect said. "There's certain nights where you feel good and things go your way and other nights where you feel good and things don't go your way. Tonight was just one of those nights where things were working and the ball just found some holes."

After putting together one of the best offensive performances of his career Saturday night for Class A Lansing, Nash Knight had a hard time putting his finger on exactly what went right for him at the plate.

Knight contributed a double, four singles and a pair of RBIs, but the Lugnuts fell to Fort Wayne, 7-6, in 11 innings at Cooley Law School Stadium. Despite reaching base five times, the 24-year-old did not score a run.

"It's one of those nights you got to go back and enjoy and think about how it felt and go from there and try and build on it," the Denton, Texas, native said. "It felt pretty good. It's not something that really happens every day. It's something that you got to soak in and enjoy."

Knight signed with the Blue Jays in 2015 after going undrafted out of Dallas Baptist University and has followed a steady path through the Minor Leagues. After hitting .402/.473/.588 in 24 games with Rookie-level Bluefield last summer, he earned a bump to Class A Short Season Vancouver for the rest of 2016.

He was assigned to Lansing out of camp this year and was promoted to Class A Advanced Dunedin in late May, going 5-for-22 during a six-game stint in the Florida State League.

"You control what you can control," Knight said. "Wherever you're put, wherever you're placed, you got to play as hard as you can every day. I just trust that the organization has me in the best spot possible and just try to make the most of that. More than anything, I just try and play hard and try and win games and just help my teammates."

Fort Wayne starter Pedro Avila got Knight to bounce out to shortstop in the opening inning, but the switch-hitter got the better of the right-hander in his next at-bat, knocking a ground ball down the line in left for a one-out RBI double in the third.

Knight picked up another hit with two outs in the fifth, lining a single back up the middle, but he was stranded as David Jacob grounded out to end the inning. Facing right-hander Jordan Guerrero in the seventh, Lansing leadoff man Kevin Vicuna evened the score, 4-4, with a run-scoring triple and Knight drove him in with a line drive single to right.

He delivered another hit on a bloop to right off Dauris Valdez in the ninth and capitalized on his extra chance in the 11th by following Rodrigo Orozco's four-pitch leadoff walk with a single to left.

Lugnuts reliever Jake Fishman gave up a run on two hits but struck out seven over two innings.

Jack Suwinski homered, singled twice, drove in two runs and scored twice for the TinCaps, while Gabriel Arias contributed three singles and scored three times.