Gimenez rides onto seven-day injured list

The top Mets prospect was placed on the seven-day injured list retroactive to Monday after getting hit on the hand or wrist in Double-A Binghamton's game against Portland on Sunday afternoon.

Andres Gimenez was looking to heat up with the weather, but he'll have to wait a bit to get back into the lineup.

Leading off the seventh inning against reliever Dominic LoBrutto, Gimenez worked the count full and took an inside pitch off his hand. After the Rumble Ponies' training staff attended to him, he was lifted from the game for Luis Carpio.

MLB.com's No. 51 overall prospect, who had a 37-game cup of coffee in the Eastern League last year, returned to the circuit this year and has batted .232/.305/.333 with 12 extra-base hits through the first 45 contests.

Gimenez was coming off a strong 2018 in which he hit .281 with a .756 OPS between Class A Advanced St. Lucie and Binghamton. The campaign earned him a trip to the All-Star Futures Game and a MiLB Organization All-Star nod.

The 20-year-old saw some action in the Grapefruit League this season, hitting .250 with a home run across nine contests.

"Andres has been one of the best players in whatever league he's played in, regardless of age," Mets senior director of player development Ian Levin told MiLB.com in November. "He's got a feel for the game and maturity that is off the charts, and his skills on the field are obvious. He can run, play defense, hit ... and his strike zone judgement continues to improve. We've also seen him start to tap into more power, which furthers our projection for him as a strong, all-around player."

Given 60 grades for his fielding and arm tools by MLB.com, Gimenez sports a .973 fielding percentage at shortstop this season, also helping turn 14 double plays. With his combination of skills on both sides of the ball, the Venezuela native is the seventh-ranked shortstop in the game.

Across four seasons in the Mets system, Gimenez has compiled a .281/.365/.401 slash line with 15 homers and 130 RBIs.