Smith tees off twice, runs hit streak to 19

The Mets No. 2 prospect ran his longest hitting streak of the season to 19 games with two homers and a double and drove in four runs as Triple-A Las Vegas fell at Salt Lake, 8-6.

Dominic Smith continued to rake early Monday night and that was just the start of a big game for the first baseman.

With a man on and two outs in the first inning, Smith clobbered the first pitch from starter Troy Scribner over the right-field wall to give the 51s a 2-0 lead.

Video: The 51s' Dominic Smith hits second homer of the game

After flying out to left in the third and grounding out to second in the fifth, Smith finished his night on a high note. MLB.com's No. 52 overall prospect clubbed a double to left in the seventh and belted another two-run shot to right in the ninth, plating top Mets prospect Amed Rosario.

With at least one hit in each game since June 13, Smith lifted his slash line from .315/.364/.465 to .325/.380/.485. The 2013 first-round pick has been held hitless in just two games since June 4.

Gameday box score

Monday's game marked the first multi-homer performance for Smith since July 2, 2016 with Double-A Binghamton. Through 83 games this season, the first baseman has 10 long balls -- four shy of the career high he set last season in the Eastern League. Smith's four RBIs also matched a season high set May 27 against El Paso.

MiLB include

Past the halfway point of his fifth professional season, Smith's average, on-base percentage and slugging percentage are all the highest of his career.

Rosario, the No. 3 overall prospect, went 1-for-5 and has a six-game hitting streak.

Dustin Ackley went 3-for-5 with a home run, a double and two RBIs for Salt Lake.