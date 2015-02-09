Urena caps big week with five-hit night

The Mets prospect followed up a three-homer, nine-RBI game by collecting a career-high five hits and scoring the winning run in the 11th inning as the Rumble Ponies outlasted Portland, 7-6, on Saturday at NYSEG Stadium.

Five days after a record-breaking effort, Jhoan Urena put up another milestone for Double-A Binghamton.

Gameday box score

"It was a lot of fun, especially with my teammates," Urena said following his three-homer game. "They were all so happy for me, but that's the way they always are. Whether it's good or bad, my teammates are there for me. They're a great group."

During the five-game stretch in which he had that performance, he drove four home runs overall. In that game, he broke his five-RBI career-best, which came with Class A Advanced St. Lucie on June 29, 2016.

As it turned out, it was just the start of his big week.

MiLB include

On his 24th birthday, Urena gave himself plenty of reasons to celebrate. He forged a 6-6 tie with an RBI single in the ninth, then singled in the 11th and came home on a double by Oliver Pascual.

The native of the Dominican Republic singled to center in the second and beat out an infield hit to shortstop in the fifth. In the seventh, he singled again on a ground ball to right, scoring Mets No. 24 prospect Will Toffey.

His game-tying single came in the ninth before his other hit in the 11th, when he was plated to win the game.

"I've been working on a few different things, but I'm always focused on my main goals," Urena said. "I'm giving my best out on the field and lately it's been working for me."

Urena is hitting .379 in his last 17 games, raising his overall average 20 points to 260.

"I feel good and I keep working hard," Urena said following the August 27 game.

Mazeika picked up three hits, including a pair of doubles, while Kevin Taylor went 3-for-6 with a double.

Sixth-ranked Red Sox prospect Bobby Dalbec tripled, singled, drove in three runs and scored once for the Sea Dogs despite the loss.