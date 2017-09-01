Mets' Sierra, Jays' Pena receive suspensions

Mets left-hander Jose Sierra received a 56-game ban after testing positive for the performance-enhancing substance Stanozolol, while Blue Jays righty Luis Pena will miss 72 games after testing positive for metabolites of Stanozolol, the Office of the Commissioner of Baseball announced Friday.

Two Rookie-level pitchers have been suspended for violations of the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

Sierra was the Mets' 23rd-round pick in this year's Draft out of Monroe College, a junior college located in New Rochelle, New York. He made 11 appearances in the Gulf Coast League, striking out 10 and walking 12 over 11 1/3 scoreless innings in the complex-level circuit.

Pena signed with the Blue Jays out of his native Dominican Republic on July 2. He made three appearances in the Dominican Summer League, allowing three runs on five hits while striking out seven over 4 2/3 innings.

Both players will be eligible to return to Minor League play during the 2018 season upon the completion of their suspensions.

Stanozolol is a synthetic anabolic steroid derived from testosterone that is banned by many sporting groups and leagues.

Major League Baseball has suspended 64 players this year for violating the Minor League drug program.