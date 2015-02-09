Alonso busts out of skid in big way

The second-ranked Mets prospect broke out of a 5-for-42 slump with a huge night Wednesday, ripping a home run, two doubles and a single while driving in six runs to key Scottsdale's 10-3 victory over Peoria at Scottsdale Stadium.

Alonso's homer was his sixth, tying him for the AFL lead with Peoria's Braxton Davidson (Braves), who went 0-for-4 on Wednesday. Alonso's 27 RBIs rank second behind top Brewers prospect Keston Hiura, who has 33 RBIs after belting his fifth homer for Peoria.

Alonso had plenty of help as Reds No. 2 prospect Taylor Trammell tripled, singled twice and scored three times, Abraham Toro, theAstros No. 21 prospect, collected a double, a single and three runs and Ronnie Dawson (Astros) singled twice and drove in two.

Houston No. 24 prospect Trent Thornton allowed just one hit in 2 1/3 innings in relief of eighth-ranked Astros prospect J.B. Bukauskas, who gave up three runs on five hits -- including two homers -- in 3 2/3 innings, but picked up the win to improve to 2-1.

Brewers No. 19 prospect Trent Grisham went deep against Bukauskas. Austin Allen, the 25th-ranked Padres prospect, singled twice and crossed the plate once for Peoria. Rays right-hander Brandon Lawson (2-2) was tagged for four runs on six hits in one inning.

In other AFL action:

Solar Sox 10, Saguaros 6

Bobby Dalbec reached base in all five of his plate appearances to lead Mesa. Boston's sixth-ranked prospect doubled, singled, walked twice, was hit by a pitch, scored a run and drove in another. Fourth-ranked Angels prospect Jahmai Jones cracked a solo home run and Roberto Baldoquin (Angels) added a two-run shot. Red Sox No. 9 prospect Mike Shawaryn struck out four in two innings of scoreless relief. Pirates No. 5 prospect Cole Tucker continued his successful AFL campaign with Surprise. The 2014 first-round pick went 3-for-4 with a walk and scored once. Ninth-ranked Blue Jays prospect Cavan Biggio doubled in a run and walked for the Saguaros. Gameday box score

Rafters 4, Desert Dogs 3

Minnesota's No. 18 prospect Travis Blankenhorn reached four times out of the leadoff spot with three singles and a walk, scoring a run as Salt River clinched the East Division. The AFL's likely 2018 batting champion, Nevin added a pinch-hit RBI single in his lone at-bat of the day, boosting his average to .426 in 17 games. Rockies teammate Ryan Castellani (No. 10 in the organization) allowed one run on two hits and three walks while striking out seven over five innings, but didn't factor into the decision for the Rafters. Gameday box score