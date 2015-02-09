Cyclones' Campusano returns the favor

Mets prospect Briam Campusano struck out three over six hitless innings on Saturday, pitching Class A Short Season Brooklyn to a 7-0 victory over Staten Island at MCU Park.

A night after being shut down, the Brooklyn Cyclones returned the favor.

The gem came 24 hours after Matt Sauer tossed six hitless frames in Staten Island's season-opening win over the Cyclones.

"Early on in the game, I was getting adjusted," Campusano said. "But during the game, I was feeling really good."

The 22-year-old retired the first 12 batters in order before walking Junior Soto to lead off the fifth. He responded by retiring Eric Wagaman and Andres Chaparro on fly balls and Ryan Lidge on a comebacker. After issuing another free pass to Frederick Cuevas in the sixth, Campusano forced a double play from Jesus Bastidas to end his outing.

"I was working today with the fastball early in the count," he said. "Then I had a changeup -- I was trying to use it down in the zone."

Campusano threw 43 of 64 pitches for strikes after making four appearances, including three starts, earlier this season for Class A Columbia and Class A Advanced St. Lucie. While he fanned only three on Saturday, his game plan produced results.

"It really helps because I can focus on keeping the ball down and not worryting about contact," he said.

Both of his walks came to start an inning, but the native of the Dominican Republic was able to avoid trouble.

"The walks were because I was trying to do more than what I have to do," he explained. "That's what happened during the game, but I made the adjustment."

Campusano started the season in the Florida State League and gave up one run on two hits over four innings in his lone start. He was 1-1 with a 3.55 ERA in the South Atlantic League and had not pitched since June 11, when he gave up two runs on five hits in four frames.

"I felt really comfortable today and had a lot of confidence," he said. "I was throwing a lot strikes, and that's the main thing for me right now.

"I felt really comfortable because these hitters are at a different level than I was facing at other levels. I have a lot of confidence here."

Ezequiel Zabaleta struck out three over two innings but lost the no-hitter when Soto doubled with two outs in the seventh. Mac Lozer closed out the contest with a 1-2-3 ninth.

Former Yankees prospect Kendall Coleman hit a fifth-inning grand slam to pace the Cyclones' offense, while Jose Brizuela smacked two triples and scored three runs.