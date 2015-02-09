51s' Alonso collects three extra-base hits
No. 2 Mets prospect goes yard, doubles twice, tallies three RBIs
By Chris Bumbaca / MiLB.com | August 4, 2018 1:54 AM
Peter Alonso has scuffled at times since arriving at the Triple-A level, but he showed Friday that he still has plenty of pop in the bat that's made him one of the game's top prospects.
Alonso clubbed his 10th Pacific Coast League home run and laced a pair of doubles, collecting three RBIs and scoring twice in Las Vegas' 12-11 victory over Omaha at Werner Park.
After Zach Borenstein worked a one-out walk in the first inning, the Mets' second-ranked prospect stepped to the plate against Storm Chasers starter Arnaldo Hernandez and deposited a 1-1 pitch over the left field wall.
Video: Vegas' Alonso does it again
With one out in the third, he tagged Hernandez again, this time driving a 1-0 offering to center field for a double. Bryce Brentz followed with a two-run homer.
MLB.com's No. 63 overall prospect popped up in the infield in his next two at-bats, but he ripped a double to left field off reliever Michael Mariot, scoring Borenstein with his third extra-base hit of the night. Right-hander Jake Newberry struck out Alonso swinging to end the ninth.
The performance marked the 23-year-old first baseman's second three-hit game in four contests. He's hit in 10 of his last 11 games, bringing his batting average from .196 to .232. He's 8-for-19 with 15 total bases in his last four games and owns a .828 OPS and 38 RBIs in 40 games since joining Las Vegas.
This season has been a breakout campaign for the 2018 Futures Game participant. Alonso batted .314/.440/.573 with 15 long balls through 65 games with Double-A Binghamton prior to his promotion.
Brentz homered twice and drove in three runs for the 51s.
No. 7 Royals prospect Nicky Lopez hit a solo homer and reached base three times. Donnie Dewees was 4-for-5 with four RBIs and finished a triple shy of the cycle for the Storm Chasers.
