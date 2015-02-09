51s' Alonso collects three extra-base hits

Alonso clubbed his 10th Pacific Coast League home run and laced a pair of doubles, collecting three RBIs and scoring twice in Las Vegas' 12-11 victory over Omaha at Werner Park.

Peter Alonso has scuffled at times since arriving at the Triple-A level, but he showed Friday that he still has plenty of pop in the bat that's made him one of the game's top prospects.

After Zach Borenstein worked a one-out walk in the first inning, the Mets' second-ranked prospect stepped to the plate against Storm Chasers starter Arnaldo Hernandez and deposited a 1-1 pitch over the left field wall.

Video: Vegas' Alonso does it again

With one out in the third, he tagged Hernandez again, this time driving a 1-0 offering to center field for a double. Bryce Brentz followed with a two-run homer.

MLB.com's No. 63 overall prospect popped up in the infield in his next two at-bats, but he ripped a double to left field off reliever Michael Mariot, scoring Borenstein with his third extra-base hit of the night. Right-hander Jake Newberry struck out Alonso swinging to end the ninth.

Gameday box score

The performance marked the 23-year-old first baseman's second three-hit game in four contests. He's hit in 10 of his last 11 games, bringing his batting average from .196 to .232. He's 8-for-19 with 15 total bases in his last four games and owns a .828 OPS and 38 RBIs in 40 games since joining Las Vegas.

This season has been a breakout campaign for the 2018 Futures Game participant. Alonso batted .314/.440/.573 with 15 long balls through 65 games with Double-A Binghamton prior to his promotion.

Brentz homered twice and drove in three runs for the 51s.

No. 7 Royals prospect Nicky Lopez hit a solo homer and reached base three times. Donnie Dewees was 4-for-5 with four RBIs and finished a triple shy of the cycle for the Storm Chasers.