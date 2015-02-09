51s' Alonso clubs two more dingers

The second-ranked Mets prospect clubbed his 34th and 35th homers on Friday night, going 4-for-5 as Triple-A Las Vegas pounded Sacramento, 11-2, at Cashman Field.

Peter Alonso won't make it to The Show this season, but he's ending his regular season with a show.

The right-handed slugger is just one homer behind Reds prospect Ibandel Isabel for the Minor League lead and his 117 RBIs lead the Minors. Alonso scored a career-high four runs and tied a personal best with four hits, a feat he's accomplished three times in his three-year career.

Despite his gaudy numbers, the Mets have said they won't call up the first baseman, citing a desire to see Jay Bruce at the position while giving at-bats to Dominic Smith and Wilmer Flores.

In an interview with the New York Post, Alonso said he was "disappointed" with the decision but had no beef with the Mets, who took him in the second round of the 2016 Draft out of the University of Florida.

"They knew I was disappointed, but the one thing I want to clear up is I kind of feel people are trying to create something between me and the Mets. I bleed blue and orange," he told the newspaper.

Alonso is slated to head to the Arizona Fall League, where working on his defense is expected to be a priority.

On Friday, the 23-year-old got off to a quick start, driving in a run in the first inning with a single off right-hander Mike Connolly. In the second, Alonso followed Jack Reinheimer's single with a long blast that cleared the wall in right-center for his 19th homer with Las Vegas.

Two innings later, the Tampa native lined a leadoff single to center, then opened the sixth against right-handed reliever Pierce Johnson with a shot over the wall in left-center field for homer No. 35.

Alonso, who hit three homers on June 23 against Reno, had a shot at another hat trick in the eighth but struck out against Steven Okert.

The 51s gave Alonso plenty of help as Zach Borenstein belted his 25th homer, a solo shot in the third, and Colton Plaia added a two-run blast.

Matt Gage (5-8) struck out 10 over six innings for the win, allowing two runs on five hits and a walk.

Connolly surrendered nine runs on eight hits, including three homers, in two frames.