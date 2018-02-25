Mets' Tebow suffers minor ankle sprain

The Mets prospect sprained his left ankle tripping on a sprinkler head in the outfield at the team's St. Lucie complex last week, according to reports. Since suffering the minor sprain, the outfielder has been participating in workouts and took live batting practice against New York right-hander Matt Harvey on Friday.

Last week, Mets general manager Sandy Alderson made headlines when he said he believes Tim Tebow will play in the Major Leagues. Before attempting to accomplish that feat, Tebow is dealing with some Spring Training adversity.

Tebow climbed from Class A Columbia to Class A Advanced St. Lucie last year in his first Minor League season and went on to post a composite .226/.309/.347 slash line with eight homers and 52 RBIs in 126 games. The 2007 Heisman Trophy winner improved his line after he made the jump to the pitcher-friendly circuit, going from a .220/.311/.336 line in 64 games in the South Atlantic League to .231/.307/.356 over 62 contests in the Florida State League.

The Mets invited Tebow to Major League camp this spring as part of an effort to "accelerate the process" of the 30-year-old's development.

"I think he will play in the Major Leagues," Alderson said last week. "That's my guess, that's my hope and to some extent now after a year and a half, a modest expectation. So I'm happy he's here. He's great for the team, he's great for baseball. He was phenomenal for Minor League Baseball last year."

"We're very pleased with his progress so far. I think that this experiment on his part has evolved from when it first started and we signed him into something I think much more meaningful and with somewhat greater expectations," Alderson said. "He's been super for us the first year-plus. He made progress on the field, he's dedicated himself to improvement, he spent a lot of time in the offseason, working with hitting coaches and so forth, a lot of time."

Tebow will likely return to St. Lucie to start the 2018 season, but could see significant time at Double-A Binghamton this year.

