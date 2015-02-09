Sabathia almost flawless in rehab start

Sabathia, who underwent heart surgery during the offseason, struck out six and issued one walk.

The veteran left-hander allowed one run on one hit over 4 2/3 innings in a rehab start for Class A Advanced Tampa, which edged Lakeland, 3-2, in a Florida State League game at George M. Steinbrenner Field.

Before Sabathia's start on Sunday, Yankees manager Aaron Boone said if everything goes according to plan, the 6-foot-6 southpaw will be back in the big league rotation next weekend. New York hosts the White Sox in a three-game series from April 12-14.

Against the Flying Tigers, Sabathia struck out Brock Deatherage to start the game and dispatched Kody Clemens to close a 1-2-3 inning. He also fanned two batters in the third.

Lakeland got on the board in the fourth as rehabbing Tigers outfielder JaCoby Jones drew a one-out walk, took third on Clemens' single to right field and scored on a groundout by Daniel Reyes. Sabathia stranded Clemens at second, then recorded back-to-back outs to start the fifth before being lifted after throwing 62 pitches.

Tampa got the former Cy Young Award winner off the hook with a run in the sixth but trailed, 2-1, entering the ninth. Oswaldo Cabrera led off with a single to center and Isiah Gilliam stroked a walk-off homer one out later off Will Vest (0-1).

Braden Bristo (1-0) earned the win, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out three over 2 1/3 scoreless innings.

A first-round pick by the Indians in the 1998 Draft, Sabathia is a six-time All-Star. He joined the Yankees in 2009 and went 19-8 as New York won its 27th World Series.

Sabathia would be a veteran presence at the back end of a Yankees rotation that includes 26-year-old Domingo German and 24-year-old Jonathan Loaisiga. This season, New York's starting pitchers -- a group that also includes Masahiro Tanaka, J.A. Happ and James Paxton -- are 4-2 with a 3.09 ERA. Sabathia announced in November that 2019 will be his final season.