Thunder's Tate not settling in '18

The Yankees' No. 11 prospect pitched six solid innings on Saturday afternoon in Double-A Trenton's 6-2 win over Richmond, but it wasn't exactly what he was looking for. Tate allowed one run on two hits while striking out five.

Dillon Tate understands what's riding on this season. And that's why he won't accept just "good" in 2018.

Gameday box score

"Result-wise, maybe this was the best [start for Trenton]," Tate told the Trenton Times after allowing one run on two hits while striking out five. "But in terms of execution, no. A lot of fastballs were not where I wanted them to be. They were left arm side, and I was trying to get some glove side. The results ended up being good, but the execution needs to be better."

The right-hander retired the side in three consecutive frames after his only blemish, Dylan Davis' homer to left-center field, and ended his day by getting Jerry Sands to ground into an inning-ending double play. Tate threw 49 of 75 pitches for strikes and hit two batters.

It's no secret the pressure is on for Tate this season.

Selected fourth overall in the 2015 Draft by the Rangers out of UC Santa Barbara, Tate has seen his prospect status decline since beginning 2016 as Texas' No. 1 prospect and MLB.com's No. 38 overall. He was the cornerstone of a prospect package that brought Carlos Beltran to the Rangers at the 2016 Trade Deadline, but injury concerns have raised questions about his future.

Video: Tate records his fifth strikeout for the Thunder

His season high for starts is 16 and he didn't make his debut for Class A Advanced Tampa last year until June, appearing in seven games out of the bullpen, due to shoulder problems. He's been effective when healthy, posting an ERA of 3.25 or lower in each stop in the Yankees system.

The Claremont, California, native received an invitation to big league Spring Training this year, pitching four innings and allowing one run on two hits with three strikeouts in two relief appearances before being sent to Minor League camp.

"One of the things I learned was to always stay ready. You never know when you can be called on," Tate told the newspaper. "Just be ready, put your work in and don't get caught up too much with what is going on around you. Just focus on the things you can control."

MiLB include

He'll begin this season in Trenton's starting rotation, but it's unclear whether the Yankees view him as a starter or a reliever down the road.

But his short stint pitching alongside veterans like CC Sabathia demonstrated what it takes to stick in the Major Leagues if his time comes -- in the rotation or the bullpen.

"It is a lot of basic things that they tell us, because everyone that is at camp has good stuff," Tate said. "All those guys can pitch at the big league level and their stuff can play at the big league level. But it is just a lot of the little things that you need to hear to keep you in check."

Jhalan Jackson homerd for the second straight game and Ben Ruta doubled twice, drove in a run and scored twice for the Thunder.