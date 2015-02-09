EL notes: Tate stepping up with Thunder

His own toughest critic, the Yankees' No. 11 prospect has put in extra work in the offseason to hone in on where he needs to be now, and in the future, knowing full well his work will never be done.

Healthy to start the season, Dillon Tate has much to prove and is ready to do so.

"Things I'm still trying to get down and incorporate more are that changeup, and really get it in there to both the right and left-handed hitters," explained Tate, who turned 24 on Tuesday. "It's one of those things that I need to get better at. I'm not great at it. I feel like in order to become a more complete pitcher, that's something I need to get better at."

That's just one of the things that the right-hander is looking to improve upon this year in his second stint with Trenton.

Last season, his first full campaign since coming over from the Rangers to the Yankees in a 2015 trade for Carlos Beltran, was delayed by a shoulder issue that kept him out until June.

But, after going 6-0 in nine starts for Class A Advanced Tampa, he headed north in August and continued to find success at the next level.

Though he was able to get a feel for Double-A ball, he credits his work in the offseason as what has had him most prepared for the strong results he has put forth this year.

"I wouldn't really say spending a month up here [last year] helped me get ready for this season," said the fourth overall selection of the 2015 Draft. "But, just putting more time in, being more diligent with the things I need to get better at. A lot of work in the offseason, a lot of working out, just getting my pitches where they need to be just to get ready for Spring Training."

Some of the other things Tate is focused on include fastball command and working inside to both right- and left-handed batters.

"Everybody's trying to get better at fastball command. So am I," he said. "I don't think that's something that's ever going to stop."

Through four starts this season, Tate is 1-1 with a 3.00 ERA and a league-best 0.81 WHIP, holding opponents to just a .192 batting average.

While positive results go a long way toward continuing his improvement in the areas that he's honing in on, he's fully aware that one area in particular matters more than any other.

"Health is key, because without that I can't go on the field and continue to make strides and get better," said the Claremont, California native. "That's been a big deal for me this year. I'm thankful to be healthy and keep making strides."

In brief

Settling in: After starting the season hitting .143 over his first nine games, No. 14 overall prospect Brendan Rodgers has found his groove at the plate. The Yard Goats infielder has hit safely in 11 of his last 13 games and is batting .388 with six extra-base hits and 10 RBIs during this stretch. The top Rockies prospect also registered a five-hit game versus Harrisburg, his third five-hit game since being drafted No. 3 overall in 2015.

Master of deception: Of the 208 strikes thrown by No. 4 Tigers prospect Beau Burrows over his first four starts, 23 percent have been looking. In his last start versus Bowie on Monday, the No. 76 overall prospect had 17 strikes looking and 11 strikes swinging, both season highs. Last season, in his 15 starts after being promoted to Erie, Burrows saw 22 percent of the strikes he threw go by without a swing.

The right foot: Jonathan Davis, the Blue Jays' No. 28 prospect, has seemingly gotten a better jump on the basepaths this season than he finished on them last year. The Fisher Cats outfielder was caught stealing three times on four attempts over New Hampshire's final four games of 2017. This year, Davis has been flawless, stealing 11 bases on as many attempts, which has helped him to top the league with 19 runs scored.