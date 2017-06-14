RailRiders' Torres continues to wield hot bat

The Yankees' top prospect collected three hits for the second time in a little over week and drove in two runs in Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's 9-3 win over Rochester on Tuesday at PNC Field.

On the day his manager tried to calm the speculation over his future, Gleyber Torres responded with a performance that continues to fuel it.

The 20-year-old infielder, playing third base and batting sixth for the RailRiders, singled up the middle in his first at-bat against Red Wings starter Chris Heston before drawing a six-pitch walk in the third inning.

Torres collected another single to center in the fifth and plated two runs with a base hit to left in the eighth. In between the flied to right in the seventh. The two-run knock came against former Major Leaguer Kevin Chapman on the seventh pitch of the at-bat after Torres worked the count even from 0-2.

The Venezuela native is batting .342 with 11 RBIs in his last 10 games. Tuesday marked the second time in his last eight contests that Torres did not strike out.

Since his promotion from Double-A Trenton on May 22, Torres has a .284/.395/.403 slash line with two homers and 14 RBIs in 19 games. Despite a quick adjustment to Triple-A competition, RailRiders manager Al Pedrique said Torres is far from a finished product.

"If you ask me today, if the call comes, he is not ready," Pedrique told ESPN earlier Tuesday. "He is headed in the right direction. I like where he is at for a 20-year-old kid to be in Triple-A. He's very mature, but defensively, he needs more work at third and second."

With Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Torres has played nine games at third, six at shortstop and four at second, totaling five errors after going 32 games without a miscue with Trenton.

Torres recorded three assists at the hot corner and was involved in a pair of double plays on Tuesday.

Also collecting three hits were Yankees No. 8 prospect Dustin Fowler and Kyle Higashioka. Fowler plated two runs along with Donovan Solano.