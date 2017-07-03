Thunder's Mateo collects career-high five RBIs

But less than 24 hours later, the Double-A level hadn't figured out the Yankees' No. 4 prospect .

Following a career night for Jorge Mateo in his fourth game with Trenton on Saturday, Thunder manager Bobby Mitchell cautioned the Eastern League wouldn't waste time adjusting to new blood.

Video: Jorge Mateo hits a grand slam for the Thunder

Mateo bashed his first professional grand slam and added a triple to record a professional-best five RBIs and lead Double-A Trenton to a 14-2 rout of New Hampshire in Sunday's doubleheader opener at Northeastern Delta Dental Stadium. He has 10 hits in his first 19 at-bats with Trenton.

After going 4-for-4 while driving in four runs in Saturday's 13-4 five-inning win over the Fisher Cats on Saturday, MLB.com's No. 37 prospect has compiled nine of his 10 RBIs at the new level in the past two games.

Gameday box score

"He just needs to keep doing it and stay healthy," Mitchell told MiLB.com on Saturday. "We're looking forward to having him for the rest of the season and then moving on from there."

The 22-year-old popped out to second to lead off the game against right hander Francisco Rios and bounced to second to begin the third. The Thunder had already plated two in the fourth before Rios walked Vicente Conde to put a runner on for Mateo.

Video: Jorge Mateo triples in a run for the Thunder

The native of the Dominican Republic lifted a fly ball over the head of Fisher Cats center fielder Jonathan Davis and hustled out his second triple since being promoted. Mateo scored on a single by Tito Polo as Trenton finished with six runs in the frame.

He went down swinging on four pitches against right-hander Dusty Isaacs in the fifth and came to the plate against Daniel Young the following inning after Rashad Crawford singled, Jorge Saez walked and Dante Bichette got a hit to load the bases.

MiLB include

Mateo took the first pitch from Young for a ball, but cracked the next over the fence in left-center for his first Eastern League homer.

"He's been patient at the plate and when you do that, you end up getting into good hitters' counts and finding pitches to hit," Mitchell said Saturday. "He doesn't miss when he gets his pitch. It's just really fun to watch him play."

Crawford went yard and plated three runs while Polo homered, singled, drove in two runs and scored twice.

Ryan McBroom, the No. 30 Blue Jays prospect, launched his 10th homer for New Hampshire.