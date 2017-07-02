Mateo shines for Thunder in shortened game

In just his fourth Double-A game, the 22-year-old served notice that he is still a prized commodity.

The influx of Yankees prospects in the Minor Leagues and those who have moved on to the Majors has made Jorge Mateo something of a forgotten man.

Mateo matched career highs with four hits and four RBIs as Trenton slugged its way to a rain-shortened 13-4 win over New Hampshire on Saturday night at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium. The game was called following a 38-minute delay in the top of the sixth inning.

It was the second game in which the Yankees' No. 4 prospect has driven in four runs and the first since July 12, 2013, in the Rookie-level Dominican Summer League.

Through four games with the Thunder, Mateo is batting .571 with five RBIs and five runs scored.

"I think he's excited to be here and to finally be able to move forward and out of [Class A Advanced] Tampa," Trenton manager Bobby Mitchell said. "He's very motivated right now and you can see it in his play. He's having fun and he's part of a great group of guys who have accepted him with open arms. He's a key part of our club now and we expect him to help us a lot."

Three days after matching a career best with four walks, Mateo notched his second consecutive multi-hit game and third in four contests since being promoted. The middle infielder led off the game with a single to right, swiped second but was caught trying to steal third by New Hampshire catcher Danny Jansen. With the Thunder trailing by a run in the second, Mateo ripped a bases-loaded triple to center.

After dropping a successful sacrifice that helped lead to another run in the fourth, MLB.com's No. 37 overall prospect delivered an RBI single to left in the fifth. He punched another single to left in the sixth to notch the seventh-four hit game of his career and his third this season. Mateo collected four hits on April 9 and May 12 with Tampa.

"He's had good at-bats, even before tonight. He's been patient at the plate and when you do that, you end up getting into good hitters' counts and finding pitches to hit," Mitchell said. "He doesn't miss when he gets his pitch. It's just really fun to watch him play. It was one of those nights where he was really confident at the plate and with his speed, if he gets on base for us at the top of the lineup, it's huge."

The 6-foot, 190-pounder batted .254 with 33 extra-base hits and 36 stolen bases in 113 games for Tampa last season. He began 2017 back in the Florida State League, where he hit .240 but showed developing pop with 28 extra-base hits in 69 games.

"I think it was time for him to be challenged and to move on [from the Florida State League]," the Thunder skipper said. "He's showing that he's a dynamic player for our organization, but it's all about consistency. He went 4-for-4 tonight, which is great, but the league tends to start making adjustments very quickly. He needs to do so as well, and there's no doubt he can. He's still very young, but he just needs to stay focused and adapt, which I'm sure he will.

"He's hit Double-A now, so he realizes he's on the map. He's close. He just needs to keep doing it and stay healthy. We're looking forward to having him for the rest of the season and then moving on from there."

Tito Polo matched his season high with four RBIs in his debut with the Thunder, which collected 10 hits and 12 walks.

Trenton's Yefry Ramirez (8-3) went the distance for the first time as he allowed four runs on seven hits with two walks and six strikeouts.

Toronto's No. 4 prospect Richard Urena and Jansen, the club's No. 21 prospect, each went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI for New Hampshire.