Yankees' Sheffield moving up to Triple-A

No. 46 overall prospect Justus Sheffield is being promoted from Double-A Trenton to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The transaction has not been officially announced, but Yankees vice president of baseball operations Tim Naehring confirmed the move in an on-camera interview with YES Network's Meredith Marakovits on Thursday afternoon.

"He's going to continue to develop, work on the fastball command," Naehring told Marakovits. "But when you go watch him pitch, he's a competitor. He's a type of guy that you almost have to pull the reins back on him a little bit. When the game heats up, he's so competitive that sometimes that plays against him. When he learns to add and subtract a little bit -- we all felt that the Double-A experience was good for him. He obviously competed and was doing well there. It was good to see him move on."

Sheffield earned the move with a dominant start to the season. The 21-year-old left-hander posted a 2.25 ERA and 1.07 WHIP while holding opponents to a .163 average over five starts (28 innings) with Trenton. His 39 strikeouts are tops in the Eastern League while his 34.8 percent strikeout rate ranks second among the circuit's 48 qualified pitchers. The only worrisome trend is his 14 walks, good for a 12.5 percent walk rate that was fifth-worst in the Eastern League.

Sheffield leaves Trenton on a high note, having struck out a season-high nine while giving up three hits and three walks at Portland on Tuesday.

Video: Trenton's Sheffield records ninth strikeout

The 2014 first-rounder, who was acquired by New York in the July 2016 deal that sent Andrew Miller to Cleveland, leaves Double-A having made 22 starts there dating back to last season. Sheffield posted a 3.18 ERA with 82 strikeouts and 33 walks in 93 1/3 innings with Trenton in 2017 but an oblique strain kept him out for two months in the second half of the campaign.

The southpaw has been given plus grades from MLB.com for his fastball and slider, with his changeup also receiving a 55 on the 20-80 scouting scale. He showed increased velocity in the Arizona Fall League, throwing at times in the upper 90s, but he usually sits a few mph lower. Because of his three-pitch mix, Sheffield can be especially tough against his fellow lefties, who have gone just 3-for-32 with 15 strikeouts off him in 2018.

Sheffield will give the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre rotation two top-100 prospects with No. 74 Chance Adams already on the club.