Yankees promote Fowler to boost outfield

The Yankees No. 8 prospect was promoted to the Majors on Thursday among a slew of moves by the club. An 18th-round pick in 2013, Fowler will provide outfield depth with Aaron Hicks on the disabled list and Jacoby Ellsbury returning from a concussion.

Dustin Fowler set a career high in home runs two days ago, but he won't remember that as the highlight of his week.

The 22-year-old Georgia native was enjoying the best season of his five-year Minor League career, hitting .293/.329/.542 with 13 home runs, 49 runs scored, 43 RBIs and 13 stolen bases in 70 games with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. His .542 slugging percentage trailed only Lehigh Valley's Rhys Hoskins -- the Phillies' No. 13 prospect -- among International League batters, and the 49 runs tied Fowler for fourth on the circuit.

Fowler, MLB.com's No. 98 overall prospect, surpassed his career high of 12 long balls after going deep in the first inning Tuesday against Syracuse before being pulled from the game, likely in anticipation of the promotion. Both his slugging percentage and .871 OPS would dwarf his career marks of .450 and .765 respectively.

To make room for Fowler and the recall of veteran Chris Carter, New York designated Mason Williams for assignment, placed 14th-ranked prospect Tyler Austin on the 10-day disabled list and optioned No. 9 Miguel Andujar to Triple-A.

Andujar made his Major League debut Wednesday, going 3-for-4 with a double, four RBIs and a stolen base in Yankees' 12-3 win over the White Sox.