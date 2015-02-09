RailRiders' Adams hurls first shutout

The Yankees' No. 19 prospect tossed a three-hitter for his first career shutout as Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre beat Buffalo, 3-0, in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader at Sahlen Field.

Video: RailRiders' Adams caps shutout

It was the second straight scoreless start for Adams (4-1), who recorded a save and compiled a 3.86 ERA over seven innings in two relief appearances for the Yankees last month. He rejoined the RailRiders on May 26 and gave up four hits over six frames in an 8-0 blanking of Lehigh Valley on May 31.

Facing Buffalo for the third time this season, the right-hander yielded three singles and a walk while striking out two. He never allowed a baserunner past first, faced two batters over the minimum and threw 63 of 89 pitches for strikes.

Reese McGuire singled to left field with two outs in the second, but Adams ended the inning by getting Jordan Patterson to fly to left. Roemon Fields singled through the left side of the infield in the third but was caught stealing by catcher Ryan Lavarnway.

Adams worked around a two-out walk to Patrick Kivlehan in the fourth and got Alen Hanson to bounce into a double play after Patterson singled to right with one out in the fifth. He retired the final seven batters he faced, striking out Richard Urena to end a 10-pitch battle and finish off his third career complete game and first since July 30.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre scored the only runs Adams needed in the second, when Breyvic Valera doubled home Trey Amburgey and Ryan McBroom lifted a sacrifice fly. Brad Miller provided insurance with an RBI single in the sixth.