Surging Torres gets two hits, RBI for Yankees

The top Yankees prospect collected two hits and drove in a run on Saturday in an 8-3 split squad victory over the Braves in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.

Gleyber Torres got off to a slow start this spring, but a late run has him trending in the right direction going into the season.

Torres, MLB.com's No. 5 overall prospect, singled to center field in the fifth inning, then drove in a run with another base hit up the middle with two outs in the ninth. He struck out and flied to center in the third and seventh, respectively.

Though Torres' Grapefruit League average sits at .219, he's 4-for-9 during a three-game hitting streak to close out the week. The 21-year-old second baseman picked up his first RBI against Atlanta and appears to have turned things around since going 3-for-23 (.130) in his first 10 games of Spring Training.

The native of Venezuela missed all but 55 games last season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in June. He hit .287/.383/.480 with seven homers, 34 RBIs and seven steals between Double-A Trenton and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and is ticketed for a return to the International League to start 2018.

Yankees No. 19 prospect Billy McKinney chipped in a single, an RBI and a run scored, while Ryan McBroom was 2-for-4 with a solo homer and two RBIs.

In other spring action:

Red Sox 6, Astros 0 (Box)

Astros No. 9 prospect J.D. Davis went 1-for-3 and learned he made the Opening Day roster after hitting .364 with five long balls in the Grapferuit League. Fifth-ranked Red Sox prospect Sam Travis doubled in his lone at-bat.

Cardinals 8, Mets 7 (Box)

Mets No. 24 prospect P.J. Conlon yielded one hit and struck out two over four scoreless innings. Carindals' ninth-ranked prospect Andrew Knizner singled, drove in one run and scored another.

Phillies 4, Tigers 1 (Box)

Phillies No. 2 prospect Scott Kingery singled twice, while third-ranked J.P. Crawford singled and drove in a run. No. 17 Roman Quinn went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored.

Pirates 7, Rays 5 (Box)

Eighth-ranked Pirates prospect Colin Moran stayed hot with two hits and a run scored to raise his average to .346 this spring. No. 18 prospect Will Craig clubbed a solo homer in his lone at-bat.

Yankees (ss) 13, Blue Jays 6 (Box)

Second-ranked Yankees prospect Estevan Florial was 1-for-2 with a walk, two runs scored and an RBI. No. 4 Miguel Andujar reached base three times, stole a base and scored three runs.

Marlins 4, Nationals 3 (Box)

Marlins No. 21 prospect Trevor Richards yielded an unearned run over six innings to earn the win, allowing four hits and a walk while striking out three. In 12 innings this spring, the right-hander has allowed one earned run while fanning nine.

Brewers 10, Athletics 5 (Box)

Troy Stokes Jr. hit an eighth-inning solo shot for his first homer of the spring. The Brewers' 21st-ranked prospect singled earlier in the contest to improve to 5-for-11 in Cactus League play. A's No. 13 prospect Greg Deichmann tripled, doubled, scored twice and drove in a run.

White Sox 7, Dodgers 3 (Box)

No. 20 White Sox prospect Aaron Bummer worked around a two-out single to pitch a scoreless seventh and lower his spring ERA to 3.60.

Indians 10, Rangers 3 (Box)

In his Spring Training debut, Indians No. 19 prospect Johnathan Rodriguez went 1-for-2 with a double.

D-backs 15 (ss), Angels 9 (Box)

D-backs No. 21 prospect Anfernee Grier walked twice and scored a run, while fifth-ranked Marcus Wilson went 1-for-5 with three strikeouts and a run scored. Mason McCullough, the organization's No. 30 prospect, struck out the only batter he faced. Angels No. 5 prospect Brandon Marsh tripled in a run and scored.

Royals 4, D-backs 4 (ss) (Box)

Pavin Smith, Arizona's second-ranked prospect, delivered a run-scoring ground-rule double for his first Cactus League hit.

Twins 12, Orioles 4 (Box)

Twins No. 10 prospect Lewin Diaz cracked his first spring homer, a three-run shot in the eighth. He also drove in a run with a groundout in the second. Orioles No. 27 prospect Pedro Araujo tossed the final inning and allowed two runs on a walk and one hit, a two-run homer by Willians Astudillo.

Cubs (ss) 7, Mariners 3 (Box)

Cubs No. 22 prospect Alec Mills had allowed two earned runs over 10 1/3 innings in the Cactus League and appeared to continue the solid spring in the first two frames of his outing. But he surrendered four earned runs while getting just one out in his third inning before being lifted.

Cubs (ss) 3, Rockies 0 (Box)

Rockies No. 23 prospect Jairo Diaz worked around a hit and two walks in a scoreless frame.

River Cats (Triple-A) 6, Giants 5 (Box)

Giants No. 3 prospect Steven Duggar drove in a run with a double in the eighth. No. 23 Miguel Gomez, playing for the River Cats, went 2-for-4 with an RBI single in the fourth.