Reports: Yankees promote Mateo to Double-A

The Yankees' No. 4 prospect has been promoted to Double-A Trenton, according to multiple reports, and amid a flurry of moves set off by an injury to Starlin Castro in the big league club's win over the White Sox on Monday.

After playing 203 games in the Florida State League, Jorge Mateo looks to be getting a shot at the next level.

MLB.com contributor Matt Kardos and Kyle Franko of the Trentonian reported the moves, which include New York's No. 11 prospect Tyler Wade called up to "The Show" from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and 22-year-old shortstop Abiatal Avelino going to the RailRiders from the Thunder.

The domino of Castro injury. Wade going to the bigs, Avelino going to SWB, Mateo going to Trenton #Yankees - Matt Kardos (@mattkardos) June 27, 2017

Shortly after Castro strained his right hamstring legging out a ground ball in the third inning Monday, Wade was removed from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's game, prompting speculation he was being called up to the Major Leagues for the first time. Yankees manager Joe Girardi did not immediately confirm the move following Monday's 6-5 win.

Joe Girardi said he wasn't sure if Starlin Castro will go on the DL, and wasn't ready to confirm Tyler Wade's callup. - Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) June 27, 2017

When confirmed, Mateo, who is MLB.com's No. 38 overall prospect, would leave the circuit he's called home since late 2015, when the shortstop batted .321 in 21 games following a midseason promotion from Class A Advanced Charleston.

In 2016, Mateo earned a midseason FSL All-Star nod and finished with a .254 average, eight homers and 47 RBIs in 113 games.

Through 69 games with Tampa this season, the 22-year-old native of the Dominican Republic has a slash line of .240/.288/.400 with four home runs, 11 RBIs and league-leading 28 stolen bases.