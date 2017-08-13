Widener, T-Yankees flirt with no-hitter

Starting with Taylor Widener, the club carried a no-hitter into the eighth inning and Tampa went on to edge St. Lucie, 3-0, on Sunday at George M. Steinbrenner Field.

Four days after falling one strikeout shy of a record, Class A Advanced Tampa came within one batter of history yet again. But Yankees pitching coach Tim Norton isn't losing sleep over it.

The Yankees' No. 17 prospect began the bid with five hitless innings. Widener struck out six, including the final four batters he faced. The University of South Carolina native registered back-to-back scoreless starts for the first time this season.

"It seemed like he was 0-1, 0-2 almost every time," Norton said. "He really had his curveball working. Whether he needed it early in the count or to finish a guy off, that was really his primary weapon. His fastball command was solid to go along with it, so he did a great job."

The pitching coach was particularly pleased with the way Widener worked out of trouble. The only baserunner the 22-year-old allowed was the result of a five-pitch walk by John Mora to start the fourth. But Widener forced Anthony Dimino to ground out and No. 10 Mets prospect Peter Alonso to strike out. Mora was also caught stealing on the latter.

"He stayed composed, varied his looks, did a nice job keeping him close and giving Donny Sands, our catcher, a chance," Norton said. "So just all the little things that are adding up over the course of the year that he is learning are paying off. So without all those reps, there's no telling how that inning would've gone, but he controlled it real good."

In Widener's first season as a starter, he's been given a predetermined limit of five innings. The right-hander lowered his ERA to 3.62 in 109 1/3 innings over 24 starts this season.

Norton then gave the ball to Stephen Tarpley, who's had a dominant summer. The southpaw needed just 22 pitches to get through the sixth and seventh. Tarpley (6-0) struck out two and walked one.

"He's a guy who has tremendous movement with his fastball. You're not sure if it's going to run or cut or what. You don't know. Four-seam, two-seam, he's a tough guy to pick up when you're in the box," Norton said. "He had some get away from him, but overall, [the pitches are] just really good in the zone and guys just can't seem to square it up. He had his slider going pretty good and just like that, two quick innings. He was terrific too. He walked one guy, but overall did a real nice job, pitched efficient."

Tarpley's ERA remains 0.00 with 36 strikeouts and 16 walks in 30 2/3 innings across 14 games this season since June 7, after starting off the season on the disabled list.

Making his Florida State League debut, David Sosebee toed the rubber next for Tampa. In the eighth, the 23-year-old got Jeff McNeil to ground out and Tim Tebow to strike out before Michael Paez stepped up to the plate. The third baseman knocked an 0-1 fastball up the middle for the a single to end the no-hitter bid.

"He impressed me. A lot of strikes, went right after guys, fastball command was solid and he can really spin the ball," the coach said. "His breaking ball was pretty quick and he did a real nice job to set up and give the ball to [Joe Harvey.] Sosebee did a great job."

After Sosebee retired Jose Garcia, righty Harvey notched a strikeout in 1-2-3 ninth for his second save of the season. It also marked Tampa's eighth straight win. On Wednesday, the Yankees struck out a club-record 25 batters, which was one shy of the Florida State League record.

"Overall, we've had a lot of changes as far as personnel, but it seems like guys are stepping up. We've had the [Class A] Charleston staff here it seems like at this point," Norton said. "Guys keep stepping up to the plate, a lot of strikes, not a lot of walks and some strikeouts. So if you put together those numbers, you would think you're going to do pretty well overall.

"Everyone knows pitching is extremely important to baseball, so these guys have been terrific, not scared, live in the moment and most of them just want the ball; they want the ball. So they're doing a terrific job."

Gosuke Katoh and Angel Aguilar both plated a run for Tampa.