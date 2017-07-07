Raptors' Yarnall plates four more runs in rout

The Dodgers infield prospect launched a long ball and plated four runs Thursday in Rookie-level Ogden's 18-1 thumping of Idaho Falls at Melaleuca Field. The first baseman has collected six hits -- three for extra bases -- and nine RBIs in his past two games.

Things have gone so well at the plate for Nick Yarnall over the past two nights, he feels as though he can do no wrong.

"I'd say right now I feel like every time I go up to the plate I can get a hit," Yarnall said.

The Lancaster, Pennsylvania native struck out in the first inning and flew out to left field in the second against Chukars righty Jeremy Gwinn.

"My first two at-bats, I was just chasing a little out of the zone," Yarnall said. "But then I just locked in and figured it out and got back on track."

The 2016 35th-round pick delivered a two-run blast to right off Gwinn in the fourth. It was Yarnall's third homer in four games and his fifth of the season.

"I think the count was 3-1," the University of Pittsburgh product said. "I took a fastball, 3-0, and I was hoping he would come back with it and he did. I recognized it was inside and just got my hands to it and got the barrel out."

Yarnall capped his night with a two-run single to right in the eighth, after he grounded to first in the fifth and flew out to right in the seventh.

The 22-year-old has collected hits in each of his last five games. Since the beginning of July, he has gone 11-for-22 with three long balls and 11 RBIs. The sizzling stretch has yet to draw any of the standard ribbing from Yarnall's teammates, but he thinks it's just a matter of time.

"If it continues I'm sure it'll start happening, but not yet," he said with a laugh. "They've been pretty good about it."

Yarnall raised his slash line to .380/.418/.680 in 14 Pioneer League games. He compiled a .182/.262/.273 line in 15 games with the Raptors a season ago.

The 6-foot, 200-pound first baseman struggled to come up with a comparison point for his performance over the last two nights.

"I wouldn't say [I've ever done this] with the RBIs and the hits," Yarnall said. "I've had back-to-back days where I've had two home runs. ... I'm seeing the ball well right now."

Leadoff hitter Moises Perez amassed four hits, drove in three runs and scored three times for Ogden.

"He's been awesome up there," Yarnall said. "It's a lot easier and better with runners in scoring position. Whenever he can get it started and get on base, it's a kick-starter for us."

Los Angeles' 11th-ranked prospect Starling Heredia finished 3-for-6 with a double and three RBIs. With hits in all nine games he has appeared in for the Raptors, the 18-year-old outfielder is batting .455.

Francis Cespedes (1-0) issued two walks and struck out two over 1 2/3 scoreless innings for Ogden.

Gwinn (0-1) was tagged for a career-high 11 runs -- seven earned -- on eight hits and three walks with four strikeouts over four innings for Idaho Falls.