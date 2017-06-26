Cubs' Cease tosses four hitless frames

The Cubs' No. 3 prospect hurled four hitless innings and struck out five in Class A South Bend's 2-1 loss against Great Lakes on Sunday.

Dylan Cease is doing his best to make the most of his limited time.

Cease fans another

Chicago has handled Cease, who underwent Tommy John surgery in 2014 and missed time this season with a leg injury, with care in his first full season. The 21-year-old has only worked into the sixth inning once this season and hasn't thrown more than 90 pitches in an outing since April 29.

The 2014 sixth-round pick has posted a 2.76 ERA and 1.20 WHIP with 65 strikeouts and just two home runs allowed in 42 1/3 frames this season. Cease sports a 2.51 ERA and 1.18 WHIP in 111 career innings.

Cease worked around a walk in each of the first two innings. After getting Erick Meza to ground out to begin the bottom of the third inning, Cease technically fanned Darien Tubbs, but he reached first on a wild pitch on strike three. The Georgia native made up for his mistake by picking off Tubbs at second to end the inning.

After getting Oneil Cruz to pop up to begin the fourth, Cease struck out Carlos Rincon and Cody Thomas to cap his first scoreless outing since April 19.