Stewart flourishes in return for Lookouts

The sixth-ranked Twins prospect allowed an unearned run on four hits and a walk over six innings to lead Double-A Chattanooga to a 4-1 win over Mississippi on Thursday at Trustmark Park. The right-hander recorded 14 ground-ball outs and fanned two en route to his first victory since last Sept. 3.

If Kohl Stewart had any rust to shake off in his first start after missing two months with knee tendinitis, it didn't show up in his final line.

Stewart (1-4) compiled a 9-6 record with a 3.03 ERA in 16 starts for the Lookouts last season after a promotion from Class A Advanced Fort Myers. The 2013 first-round pick lost four of his first six outings in Chattanooga this year, amassing a 5.63 ERA before landing on the disabled list with the knee injury. On Thursday, Stewart reduced his ERA by over a run to 4.50 and matched a season best by tossing six frames.

The 22-year-old used 11 pitches to retire the first four batters of the night without the ball leaving the infield before Kade Scivicque singled with one out in the second inning. Stewart quickly ended the threat by inducing Joe Odom to bounce into an inning-ending double play. The Houston, Texas native continued to attack the strike zone, throwing 47 of his 68 pitches for strikes.

After Stewart retired eight batters in a row, Mississippi threatened in the fifth when Scivicque collected his second knock. Odom followed with a single, but Levi Michael nabbed him at second as he tried to stretch the hit into a double. Jonathan Morales grounded out to first to end the frame.

The Braves broke through against the 6-foot-3, 195-pound hurler in the sixth. Omar Obregon doubled with one out and Dylan Moore followed with a six-pitch walk. After No. 7 Braves prospect Ronald Acuna struck out, 10th-ranked Travis Demeritte chopped a ball to short that top Twins prospect Nick Gordon mishandled, allowing Obregon to score. Stewart got Jared James to ground out to first to prevent further damage.

Ryan Eades took over in the seventh and fanned four over two perfect innings. Luke Bard struck out two in a 1-2-3 ninth for his third save of the year.

T.J. White got the Lookouts on the board in the third with a three-run homer and Travis Harrison added a solo shot in the sixth.