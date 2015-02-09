Gorman all over the bases for Peoria

St. Louis' top prospect racked up a homer, a triple, three walks and three RBIs in Class A Peoria's 6-5 loss to Beloit in 11 innings at Dozer Park.

Nolan Gorman technically only had two hits Tuesday, but he was busier on the basepaths than that may imply.

Video: Peoria's Gorman goes yard

Gorman walked in his first appearance against Chase Cohen, then drew three straight balls from the right-hander in the third inning before taking him deep to right field for a two-run shot that plated Delvin Perez. It was his ninth long ball of the year and his second in the past five days.

The No. 19 overall pick in last year's Draft nearly one-upped himself with an inside-the-parker in the next frame, driving a ball to center off Cohen and racing around third as Perez crossed the plate. He had to settle for an RBI triple, though, as Lester Madden hit cutoff man Marcos Brito, who threw him out at the plate.

Gorman was intentionally walked by righty Michael Danielak in the sixth, and then drew his third base on balls off right-hander Wandisson Charles to open the bottom of the ninth. He came up with the tying run on third with two outs in the 11th, but struck out to end the game.

MLB.com's No. 35 overall prospect raised his average to .267 in his first full professional season. He's also driven in 27 runs -- second in the Midwest League, three behind leader Jerar Encarnacion of Clinton -- and has scored 23 times, tied for third place.

Gorman joined Rookie Advanced Johnson City after the Draft, compiling a line of .350/.443/.664 in 38 games before earning a promotion to Peoria. In his first stint with the Chiefs, he hit .202/.280/.426 in 25 games. He finished with a line of .291/.380/.570 with 17 homers, 49 runs and 44 RBIs in his first taste of the Minor Leagues.