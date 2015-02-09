Nolan Gorman was not supposed to start on Wednesday, but he made the most of a sudden opportunity.After Matt Carpenter was a late scratch due to back tightness, the Cardinals' No. 2 prospect went 3-for-5 with a double and three RBIs, while top-ranked Dylan Carlson added two extra-base hits in
Nolan Gorman was not supposed to start on Wednesday, but he made the most of a sudden opportunity.
After Matt Carpenter was a late scratch due to back tightness, the Cardinals' No. 2 prospect went 3-for-5 with a double and three RBIs, while top-ranked Dylan Carlson added two extra-base hits in an 8-7 split-squad loss to the Marlins in Grapefruit League action.
Gorman singled in the first inning, then brought in Julio Rodriguez with a fielder's choice in the second. After Carlson entered in the fifth, replacing Dexter Fowler in right field, the pair became the perfect 1-2 punch for St. Louis.
Carlson -- MLB.com's No. 17 overall prospect -- laced a triple to center in the sixth before Gorman drove him home with a double. An inning later, Carlson slapped a double to right and baseball's No. 47 overall prospect singled him in.
After a strong pro debut, Gorman endured a slight sophomore slump last season. The 2018 first-rounder hit .248/.326/.439 with 15 homers and 62 RBIs for Class A Peoria and Class A Advanced Palm Beach. Through four Spring Training games, he's 4-for-11 (.364).
For the Marlins, No. 12 prospect Lewin Diaz drilled a solo homer in the eighth.
Edward Cabrera (No. 6) allowed a run on one hit with two strikeouts in two frames for Miami, while Braxton Garrett (No. 7) yielded two hits in two innings.
Red Sox 6, Pirates 3 (8 innings)
Fifth-ranked Red Sox prospect Jarren Duran led the way in Bradenton, going 2-for-3 with a long opposite-field homer off top Pirates prospect Mitch Keller. A 2018 seventh-round pick out of Long Beach State, the lefty-swinging Duran hit five long balls in 132 games between Class A Advanced Salem and Double-A Portland last year but was named a Red Sox organization All-Star, thanks to his .303 average and .367 on-base percentage. Keller allowed two runs on three hits and a walk while fanning three in 1 2/3 frames. Box score
Yankees 8, Nationals 2 (5 innings)
Nats No. 2 prospect Luis Garcia and third-ranked Yankees prospect Estevan Florial both singled in their lone at-bats. Top Washington prospect Carter Kieboom walked and scored a run. Box score
Orioles 4, Braves 3
O's No. 13 prospect Ryan McKenna singled, stole a base, scored a run and drove in another. Bryce Ball, Atlanta's 24th-round pick in last year's Draft out of Dallas Baptist, hit his first Grapefruit League homer and walked. Braves No. 12 prospect Patrick Weigel allowed a hit and struck out one over two scoreless innings. Atlanta's top two prospects, Cristian Pache and Drew Waters, combined to go 0-for-4 with three strikeouts. Box score
Phillies 5, Twins (SS) 4
Phillies No. 22 prospect Arquimedes Gamboa crushed a solo shot to break a ninth-inning deadlock. Thirteenth-ranked Rafael Marchan went 2-for-2 with a stolen base and a run scored, while No. 8 Mickey Moniak contributed an RBI triple. Adonis Medina (No. 4) tossed a perfect ninth to earn the save. Twins No. 2 prospect Alex Kirilloff had a hit in two at-bats and 22nd-ranked Travis Blankenhorn delivered an RBI double. Box score
Twins (ss) 10, Rays 8
Fourth-ranked Twins prospect Trevor Larnach blasted a two-run homer, his second of the spring, and No. 17 Yunior Severino ripped a go-ahead two-run double in the seventh inning. No. 21 Jorge Alcala struck out two and allowed a hit in an inning of relief. Rays No. 12 prospect Randy Arozarena went 1-for-3 with an RBI single to center in the fourth. Southpaw Anthony Banda, Tampa's No. 21 prospect, threw a perfect fifth. Box score
Padres 8, Indians 0
The Padres leaned on a number of top prospects for a late offensive outburst. Second-ranked Taylor Trammell doubled to right and scored on an infield single in the eighth inning by No. 17 Jake Cronenworth. The knock was Cronenworth's second in two at-bats. Padres No. 16 prospect Edward Olivares smacked a solo homer in a four-run seventh that was capped by an RBI double by 10th-ranked Hudson Potts. Seventh-ranked Indians prospect Bobby Bradley singled in his only plate appearance, while No. 21 James Karinchak struck out struck out the side in his lone inning of relief. Tribe No. 15 prospect Sam Hentges yielded a run on a hit and a walk in the fourth and took the loss. Box score
Rockies 4, Rangers 3
Third-ranked prospect Colton Welker walked and scored the Rockies' first run on a double by Alan Trejo in the seventh. Welker also singled to right in his next at-bat in the eighth inning. Bret Boswell, Trejo's teammate all of last season at Double-A Hartford, launched a go-ahead three-run homer in the eighth. Rockies No. 13 prospect Josh Fuentes lined a base hit ahead of the decisive blast. Rangers No. 9 prospect Davis Wendzel had a double in two at-bats and second-ranked Sam Huff scored after entering as a pinch-runner in the seventh. Jonathan Hernández, Texas' No. 13 prospect, pitched around a walk with a pair of punchouts in a scoreless inning. Box score
Brewers 3, Giants 3
No. 8 Milwaukee prospect Mario Feliciano doubled and drove in two runs in the ninth, while 14th-ranked Lucas Erceg singled home the tying run later that inning. Brewers No. 29 prospect Bobby Wahl fanned two in a perfect frame. Brice Turang, MLB.com's No. 98 overall prospect. went 0-for-2, while No. 4 Brewers prospect Corey Ray walked. Top-ranked Giants prospect Joey Bart doubled, while No. 8 Mauricio Dubón walked and scored a run and No. 29 Abiatal Avelino drove in a run. Box score
Cubs 8, Royals 0
Second-ranked Royals prospect Brady Singer scattered three hits while striking out a pair over two shutout innings. No. 3 Daniel Lynch also spun two scoreless innings, striking out two, allowing two hits and a walk. Fifth-ranked Jackson Kowar allowed one hit, struck out one and walked one in the seventh, while No. 15 Brewer Hicklen contributed a pinch double in the ninth. Box score
Mariners 5, Reds 3
Mariners No. 5 prospect Justin Dunn got the start and allowed one run on two hits and a walk with two strikeouts in two innings. No. 21 prospect Taylor Guilbeau struck out two and yielded a hit in an inning out of the bullpen. Fourth-ranked Evan White doubled in two at-bats, while No. 8 Jake Fraley singled once in three plate appearances. Ninth-ranked Reds prospect Jose Garcia doubled in two at-bats, while No. 11 Vladimir Gutierrez and 28th-ranked Tejay Antone each fired a scoreless inning. Gutierrez struck out two and Antone whiffed one. Box score
Royals (ss) 7, White Sox 6
Royals No. 8 prospect Kyle Isbel made the most of his only at-bat with a two-run single, while 19th-ranked Emmanuel Rivera added an RBI knock. Second-ranked White Sox prospect Andrew Vaughn drew a pair of walks, while No. 4 Nick Madrigal had a hit in three at-bats. Luis Alexander Basabe (No. 7) chipped in an RBI single, a walk and a run scored and right-hander Tyler Johnson (No. 18) recorded a strikeout in a perfect frame. Box score
Dodgers 9, Angels 4
Top Dodgers prospect Gavin Lux recorded a base hit, while 16th-ranked Omar Estevez entered as a pinch runner and scored twice. Cristian Santana (No. 24) also notched a hit and scored a run. Right-hander Josiah Gray (No. 5) worked around a hit in a scoreless first inning, ninth-ranked Mitchell White punched out one in a perfect frame and Jordan Sheffield (No. 27) yielded a hit in a scoreless sixth. Top Angels prospect Jo Adell singled, while Livan Soto (No. 14) crushed a three-run homer in the eighth. Michael Hermosillo (No. 22) chipped in an RBI double. Box score
Athletics 16, Diamondbacks 3
Fourth-ranked A's prospect Jorge Mateo singled home two runs, walked and scored twice, while No. 21 Jonah Heim had two hits, three RBIs and a pair of runs scored. Eighth-ranked Sheldon Neuse singled in a run and No. 17 Greg Deichmann singled and walked. Fifth-ranked D-backs prospect Daulton Varsho singled twice in as many at-bats. Seth Beer, MLB.com's No. 96 overall prospect, went 0-for-2 for Arizona. Box score