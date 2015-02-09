Nolan Gorman was not supposed to start on Wednesday, but he made the most of a sudden opportunity.

After Matt Carpenter was a late scratch due to back tightness, the Cardinals' No. 2 prospect went 3-for-5 with a double and three RBIs, while top-ranked Dylan Carlson added two extra-base hits in an 8-7 split-squad loss to the Marlins in Grapefruit League action.

Gorman singled in the first inning, then brought in Julio Rodriguez with a fielder's choice in the second. After Carlson entered in the fifth, replacing Dexter Fowler in right field, the pair became the perfect 1-2 punch for St. Louis.

Carlson -- MLB.com's No. 17 overall prospect -- laced a triple to center in the sixth before Gorman drove him home with a double. An inning later, Carlson slapped a double to right and baseball's No. 47 overall prospect singled him in.

After a strong pro debut, Gorman endured a slight sophomore slump last season. The 2018 first-rounder hit .248/.326/.439 with 15 homers and 62 RBIs for Class A Peoria and Class A Advanced Palm Beach. Through four Spring Training games, he's 4-for-11 (.364).

For the Marlins, No. 12 prospect Lewin Diaz drilled a solo homer in the eighth.

Edward Cabrera (No. 6) allowed a run on one hit with two strikeouts in two frames for Miami, while Braxton Garrett (No. 7) yielded two hits in two innings.

Red Sox 6, Pirates 3 (8 innings)

Fifth-ranked Red Sox prospect Jarren Duran led the way in Bradenton, going 2-for-3 with a long opposite-field homer off top Pirates prospect Mitch Keller . A 2018 seventh-round pick out of Long Beach State, the lefty-swinging Duran hit five long balls in 132 games between Class A Advanced Salem and Double-A Portland last year but was named a Red Sox organization All-Star, thanks to his .303 average and .367 on-base percentage. Keller allowed two runs on three hits and a walk while fanning three in 1 2/3 frames. Box score

