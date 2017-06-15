A's promote Puk to Double-A Midland

Puk, a 22-year-old southpaw, owned a dazzling 14.5 K/9 ratio at Class A Advanced Stockton, where he struck out 98 batters and walked 23 in 61 innings over 14 California League outings. Only 11 pitchers in professional baseball have more strikeouts this season than Puk, who ranks second in the Minors behind Dodgers prospect Wilmer Font (102).

The A's promoted their top Draft pick from 2016, lefty A.J. Puk, to Double-A Midland on Thursday, sending one of the Minors' top strikeout artists to Texas.

Stockton broadcaster Zack Bayrouty confirmed the move on Thursday.

Puk, the A's No. 2 prospect and top Minor League pitcher, went 4-5 with a 3.69 ERA in 14 games, 11 of which were starts. He's allowed just one home run this season and has held batters to a .196 average while helping Stockton (35-31) reach first place in the Cal League's North Division.

MLB.com's No. 59 prospect said earlier this season he wasn't trying to strike everyone out.

"I'm trying to work on filling up the zone and pitching to more contact instead of pitching for strikeouts," Puk told MiLB.com on May 27. "I've been able to rely on all of my pitches, depending on the situation.I try to do the same thing every start: go out there and attack the hitters and whatever happens, happens."

Puk has been clocked with his fastball touching 97 mph, although Ports manager Rick Magnante said earlier this month that the lefty has reached 99.

"He's got exceptional velocity. When you're sitting 95 and you're going 88 to 99, kids aren't going to catch up to everything," Magante told MiLB.com on June 4 after Puk struck out a career-high 12 batters.

"Although maybe everything isn't located, he's still overmatching hitters. Overall, he's got good downhill plane to the fastball; that and the velocity of the pitch helps him. It's not a one-plane pitch, it's top-to-bottom."

But will Texas League hitters be overmatched? Puk has only gotten better after debuting last season at Class A Short Season Vermont, where he averaged 11 strikeouts per-nine over 32 2/3 innings. Last year he whiffed 40 and walked a dozen in that span with the Lake Monsters.