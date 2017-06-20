A's Chapman sidelined with knee infection

It's not yet known how long he'll be away from the field.

Oakland's No. 4 prospect sat out Monday's opener of a four-game series with Houston due to an infection in his left knee . The A's will monitor their 24-year-old third baseman, who has been prescribed oral antibiotics.

Less than a week into his Major League career, Matt Chapman is dealing with his first bout of big league adversity.

"You want to wait and see how the antibiotics treat it." A's head trainer Nick Paparesta told MLB.com. "Hopefully that's all we need to do."

Chapman got off to a slow start this season, playing in just eight games for Triple-A Nashville in April due to a left wrist injury. After batting just .115/.207/.115 in the season's first month, MLB.com's No. 88 overall prospect heated up in May. Chapman hit .272/.361/.670 with 11 homers and 20 RBIs in 29 games that month before amassing a .304/.396/.674 slash line through 12 June contests. He had his contract selected by Oakland on Thursday.

The infection befuddled Chapman, who wasn't sure how it happened, but he mentioned sliding into a fence during a Pacific Coast League game a couple of weeks ago.

"You're always kind of cut up and banged up from playing ball, but nothing I can put my finger on that really made me think I needed to say anything, let alone miss some time," the 2014 first-round pick told MLB.com. "So, it was kind of one of those freak things."

Swelling in the knee Sunday and Monday spurred Chapman to seek attention.

"Just taking it day to day," he said. "Hopefully it's nothing major and I'll be back in the lineup in a few days."

Chapman's first big league hit was a two-run single in the eighth inning that helped lift the A's to a 7-6 win over the New York Yankees on Friday.

He is 3-for-14 (.214) with a double and two walks, three RBIs and seven strikeouts in four games with Oakland.