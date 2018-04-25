A's promote Luzardo to Double-A Midland

The A's have promoted their No. 2 prospect to Double-A Midland after only three starts with Stockton. Luzardo will make his RockHounds debut Tuesday night on the road at Corpus Christi.

The 20-year-old left-hander dominated during his short stay in the California League. Luzardo leaves the Class A Advanced circuit with a 1.23 ERA, 0.75 WHIP, 25 strikeouts and only five walks over 14 2/3 innings in three starts with the Ports. His 1.46 FIP, 45.5 percent strikeout rate and .120 average-against all lead the league, and Oakland's move might have been an attempt to keep his confidence high before the offensive-rich circuit could do environment-aided damage to the southpaw.

The A's are pushing Luzardo, ranked as MLB.com's No. 60 overall prospect, quickly up the ladder in his first full season. The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School alum was taken by the Nationals in the third round of the 2016 Draft, despite having undergone Tommy John surgery earlier that spring. He made his Minor League debut last June 28 in the Gulf Coast League but was dealt to Oakland 18 days later in the trade that sent Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson to Washington. He finished the 2017 campaign at Class A Short Season Vermont and posted a 1.66 ERA with 48 strikeouts in 43 1/3 innings in total. Instead of promoting him one rung to Class A Beloit, the A's chose to send Luzardo Stockton to open the 2018 season.

Video: Luzardo freezes the hitter for the Ports

Luzardo's rapid advance is driven by the success of his remarkable stuff. He typically works in the mid-90s with his fastball but is capable of reaching higher, and his changeup is considered a plus pitch -- unusual for high-school Draft picks, who rarely need to use the offering. Tying it all together is his plus control, as evidenced by his 10 career walks in 58 innings.

Despite their reputation, California League hitters couldn't touch Luzardo during his three-game stay, with his 20.9 percent swing-and-miss rate leading the circuit. Starting Tuesday, Texas League batters will take up the challenge.