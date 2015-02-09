Snappers right-hander on the Marks

The Athletics' No. 26 prospect fanned 10 and gave up two hits over seven innings, pitching Class A Beloit to a 1-0 blanking of Burlington at Community Field.

Wyatt Marks entered Saturday's start leading the Midwest League in strikeouts. Then he went out and extended his lead.

The University of Louisiana-Lafayette product leads the MWL with 127 strikeouts, 12 more than Lake County's Kirk McCarty, and he's 12th overall in the Minors.

Strikeouts are nothing new for Marks (5-6). As a junior at Louisiana-Lafayette, he totaled 100 and yielded only 29 hits in 59 1/3 innings to lead all Division I hurlers in both strikeouts (15.17) and hits per nine innings (4.40). He pitched in relief as a junior but has been a full-time starter this season with great results.

The right-hander has yielded one run in his past 19 innings, lowering his ERA to 3.23. He needed only 85 pitches to navigate seven innings against the Bees, throwing 57 strikes.

The Louisiana native succeeds without overpowering velocity, instead relying on a low-90s fastball that he's not afraid to use up in the strike zone and a hammer curveball with tight spin.

Marks retired the first eight hitters Saturday before Zane Gurwitz singled in the third. He set down 10 in a row until Torii Hunter Jr. doubled leading off the seventh. But Marks punctuated his outing by getting a flyout and punching out Kevin Williams Jr. and Spencer Griffin swinging.

Jaimito Lebron worked around a walk in the eighth and Jesus Zambrano struck out the side in the ninth for his fourth save. It was the Snappers' eighth shutout of the season.

Beloit got its only run in the third when Jack Meggs led off with a single, stole second and raced home on a bae hit by Ryan Gridley.