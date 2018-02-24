Estrada, Vinson suspended 50 games

The Office of the Commissioner of Baseball said Estrada was flagged for using strychnine, which is considered a stimulant, while Vinson tested positive a second time for a drug of abuse.

Estrada, 22, was Baltimore's 26th-round pick in 2016 out of Central Arizona College and has hit .246 with a homer and seven RBIs in 53 Rookie-level Gulf Coast League games since 2016. He owned a .415 OBP last summer with the GCL Orioles.

Vinson, 24, went 9-11 with a 4.58 ERA in 25 starts last year for Class A Burlington, striking out 92 in 114 innings. The Angels' 10th-round selection in 2015 out of Texas A&M has appeared in 47 career Minor League games. He was named the Midwest League's Pitcher of the Week on July 23 of last year after allowing two hits over five innings in consecutive starts.

Strychnine is highly toxic and causes muscular convulsions, although some believe it can be a performance-enhancer in small doses.

Substances considered "drugs of abuse" by Major League Baseball include cocaine, marijuana, heroin, LSD, ecstasy and other opiates.