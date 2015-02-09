O's Diaz placed on IL at Double-A

Invited to big league Spring Training, Diaz impressed by hitting .306 (11-for-36) with a homer, three doubles and seven RBIs in 15 Grapefruit League games. He was off to a slow start in the Eastern League, however, batting .225 with five extra-base hits -- including one homer -- and seven RBIs in 20 contests.

Top Orioles prospect Yusniel Diaz was placed on the injured list by Double-A Bowie on Friday with an undisclosed ailment.

MLB.com's No. 61 overall prospect was acquired from the Dodgers in the Manny Machado trade last July and hit .239/.329/.403 with five homers and 15 RBIs in 38 games with the Baysox. That followed a 59-game stint with Double-A Tulsa, where he put up a .314/.428/.477 slash line with six homers and 30 RBIs.

Before the trade, the 22-year-old Cuban became the second player in the history of the All-Star Futures Game to homer twice, smacking a two-run blast in the fifth inning and a solo shot in the seventh. That drew high praise from former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz, who managed the World Team.

"His approach is legit," Ortiz said. "This guy hits like he has two strikes -- with power. That's something that impressed me a lot. The two homers that he hit, they were, like, big guys' bombs. He looked great."

Orioles director of Minor League operations Kent Qualls suggested this spring that Diaz could reach Baltimore this season, telling MiLB.com, "You never know. He's been a quick mover to this point in his career. He definitely needs a little more seasoning in the Minors, but he's a good enough player that he could potentially make an impact this year."