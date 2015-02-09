Osprey's Thomas flying high in Missoula

Arizona's No. 6 prospect went 4-for-5 with a double, three runs scored and a RBI in Rookie-level Missoula's 10-2 win over Great Falls on Sunday at Ogren Park Allegiance Field. Since being called up from the complex-level Arizona League on Aug. 1, the D-backs' second-round pick in the June Draft has gone 9-for-23 (.391) over five games with the Osprey.

Alek Thomas has made himself right at home in the Pioneer League.

The native of Mount Carmel, Illinois, singled to center field off right-hander Devon Perez in the first inning. Thomas drilled his first double to center to plate Daniel Wasinger in the second and legged out an infield single to shortstop in the third against righty Wyatt Burns. Thomas grounded out to second in the fifth, before collecting his fourth hit with a single to right off righty Nick Johnson in the eighth.

Thomas was a three-sport star at Mount Carmel High School and forewent a football and baseball pledge to Texas Christian University after Arizona nabbed him with the 63rd overall pick in June. He signed for $1.2 million, according to MLB Pipeline, above the $1 million slot value.

His father, Allen Thomas, is the longtime White Sox director of strength and conditioning coordinator.

Eight of the 10 Osprey batters recorded an RBI. Cesar Garcia led the way with three in a 3-for-5 outing.

Alex Destino went 2-for-3 with two RBIs for the Voyagers.