Palm Beach rallies to first-half title

Yet a month later, Palm Beach took home the first-half title after splitting a doubleheader against Charlotte, while the Bradenton fell to Clearwater on Monday.

Outscored by a whopping 30 runs while being swept in three games, the Cardinals dropped to 6.5 games behind the first-place Marauders in the Florida State League's South Division.

"They boat-raced us for three games," Palm Beach manager Dann Bilardello said. "We could've let up, but the kids just began to step up. It seemed like if the other team made a mistake, we capitalized on it each time. Our pitching looked really good and we went on a really good roll."

The Cardinals went 14-2 in May following the sweep and have posted an 8-5 record so far in June.

"Everybody has known what's been going on here for the past couple of weeks," Bilardello said. "All the kids have known, so we really don't talk about it a whole lot. There's no need. They can see where we are and what we have to do. It's just a credit to them. Bradenton is a really good team and we are very happy we were able to overtake them and win the first half."

Jake Woodford (5-3) led the way in the Game 1 3-0 victory. The 20-year-old right-hander allowed four hits and two walks while striking out three over 6 2/3 innings. The Cardinals fell, 5-0, in the nightcap, but the Marauders' 3-1 loss sealed the title.

"Woody was unbelievable," Bilardello said. "He was a man on a mission from the get-go. He's been so focused and he's been one of the most improved players on our club this year. [Palm Beach pitching coach] Randy Niemann does a great job with our pitching staff. He gets them mentally and physically right, and then it's up to the kids to perform and try to apply what's been told."

Complemented with the likes of Cardinals No. 10 prospect Junior Fernandez (3.88 ERA), 30th-ranked Ryan Helsley (3.20) and No. 23 Zac Gallen (1.62) prior to his June 3 promotion to Double-A Springfield, Palm Beach stands second in the South Division with a 3.34 team ERA.

"We have some playing experience on the coaching staff here and I think that really helps keep guys focused on what their job is to do. But really what it boils down to, it's the kids. They deserve everything they've got coming to them tonight," the Palm Beach manager said. "I'm sure they are going to enjoy it very well tonight. I think we'll probably enjoy it too, but we'll get right back at it tomorrow because that's just the way baseball is. But we are very happy right now."