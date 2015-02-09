Meadows sparks 'Caps with career night

The Tigers' No. 8 prospect turned in a career night, collecting four hits, including a double, three runs scored and an RBI, to spark Class A West Michigan to an 8-5 victory over Beloit at Pohlman Field.

Four nights after being removed early a game following an outfield collision with teammate Bryant Packard, Parker Meadows returned to action with a bang on Wednesday.

"It was just one of those days," Meadows said. "I was just seeing the ball really well and I got some good pitches to hit.

"Coming off of just being a little injured and being out a couple of days, this feels great. It's definitely a huge confidence booster for me, and on top of that getting the win tonight and being able to contribute to the team feels great."

Meadows snapped a 1-for-11 skid on Saturday by going 2-for-2 for his 14th multi-hit effort of the season before being lifted to start the sixth inning. He raised his batting average another 10 points on Wednesday to .234 -- the highest its been since April 27. Through 84 games, the 19-year-old sports a .234/.318/.337 slash line with a .655 OPS, 64 hits, 39 runs scored, 27 RBIs and seven stolen bases. It marked his fourth game with at least three hits and the second time he scored three runs, the other occurring on June 29 when he fell a triple shy of the cycle.

"I'm feeling confident up there right now," he said. "I've been seeing the ball really well and striking out less in the second half here, and I'm excited for the rest of the season."

Against the Snappers, the 2018 second-round pick led off the game with a line drive single to right off right-hander Rafael Kelly (3-2). Andre Lipcius plated Meadows five pitches later with a double down the line in left.

After grounding out in the third inning, the 6-foot-5, 205-pound outfielder crushed an RBI double to left-center in the fifth that plated Tigers No. 11 prospect Wenceel Perez, who opened the frame with a seven-pitch walk.

Meadows dropped a single into right in the seventh off righty Richard Guasch. After Lipcius' double moved him to third, he raced home on a wild pitch. The Georgia native won a six-pitch at-bat against southpaw Josh Reagan in the ninth by punching a knock the other way into left to seal his career night.

"I knew [Reagan] has a big loopy curveball and I just sat on that pitch," Meadows said. "I got some fastballs there that I spoiled and then got that curveball that I was waiting for low and away and took advantage of it and sent it the other way. ... That's something I've worked on more than usual the last couple of days, going the other way. And tonight I went the other way two times and it was good to do that, and I just hope to continue doing that."

Lipcius also homered and walked, while Packard went 3-for-5 with a two-run dinger, a double, three RBIs and a pair of runs scored. The Whitecaps totaled 13 hits.

"I think [hitting is contagious]," Meadows said, who batted leadoff. "You get some hits and the dugout gets behind you and other guys start feeding off of it and it livens up the mood. I thought it was that way tonight -- and not just for a couple of innings, it was the whole game. We were electric tonight and I think everyone had a hand in that."

Anthony Churlin and Max Schuemann each had a pair of hits for Beloit. Churlin knocked in two runs, while Schuemann doubled and scored.