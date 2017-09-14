Wisdom helps Redbirds take PCL Finals lead

Wisdom continued his torrid postseason with a pair of RBI doubles and scored twice as the Redbirds beat El Paso, 6-4, on Wednesday night at AutoZone Park to take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-5 Championship Series. It was the third straight win for Memphis, which took two in a row at Colorado Springs to advance to the Finals for the first time in seven years.

A career season for Patrick Wisdom has extended to the Pacific Coast League playoffs. And he's given Memphis manager Stubby Clapp one more potent bat in a powerful lineup that's two wins from capturing the team's first title since 2009.

At the forefront of that charge has been Wisdom, who's hitting .409 with a homer and seven RBIs in six playoff games.

"He's been clutch, it's as simple as that," the 44-year-old Redbirds skipper said. "He's been one of the guys who's come up big when we've needed those hits or those runs in RBI situations. Tonight was an important one to get out of the way. We need to just stay consistent with what we've been doing. The pitchers need to pound the zone and get ahead, the hitters need to hit when those key opportunities arise and the defense needs to catch the ball.

"Knowing we were going back [to El Paso] with the possibility of having to win all three games there was not something that would be in our favor. So tonight was big and we'll take each game one at a time, starting again tomorrow."

Wisdom doubled to left field in the second inning to bring home Nick Martini with the game's first run. He scored on pitcher Dakota Hudson's single to right before delivering another run-scoring double to left in third. Wisdom walked and scored in the fifth on Jeremy Martinez's single to right, then flied in the left in seventh. He was removed during a double-switch in the eighth.

Since beginning the playoffs 1-for-5, Wisdom is 9-for-17 with three multi-hit efforts in four games. His postseason production is a carryover from a renaissance regular season in which the California native produced a .243/.310/.507 slash line while setting career highs with 31 homers -- tying for third in the PCL -- and 89 RBIs. The career year followed an injury-plagued 2016 campaign when Wisdom batted .230 with five homers in 78 games across two levels.

"He's really started to put together a better approach at the plate and with what the pitcher is doing," Clapp said. "He's worked hard to simplify some things and it's given him a better opportunity to make solid contact on a more consistent basis. With the year he had, it's nice to have one more bat in that lineup that can do damage on any pitch."

Tyler O'Neill homered for the second straight game and for the fourth time in six playoff contests for the Redbirds. The Cardinals' No. 4 prospect has gone deep nine times in his last 13 games dating to the regular season.

Hudson (1-0), the Cards' eighth-ranked prospect, allowed two runs on six hits and four walks while fanning five in six innings for the win. Josh Lucas got the last five outs, yielding one hit and one walk with two strikeouts, for his second postseason save.

Dusty Coleman drove in two runs and Tony Cruz hit an RBI double for El Paso, which is seeking a second straight championship.

Chihuahuas starter Chris Huffman (0-1) surrendered four runs, six hits and a walk over three innings.

Game 2 is Thursday afternoon in Memphis.