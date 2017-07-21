Smith racks up another four hits for Hops

Arizona's top pick in June's First-Year Player Draft doubled twice on a four-hit night, scored four times and added an RBI as Class A Short Season Hillsboro rallied in the bottom of the ninth inning to sink Spokane, 6-5.

Pavin Smith hails from Florida and went to the University of Virginia, but he's fitting right in on the West Coast.

"He stays consistent with his approach and what he does," Hops hitting coach Franklin Stubbs said. "He doesn't get excited in at-bats. He doesn't get emotional in the games. He keeps a pretty level heartbeat and just tries to stay within himself, get a good pitch to hit and put good swings on them."

The 21-year-old, who tallied five hits Tuesday night, led off the second inning with a double and opened the fourth with a single, both to right field. After grounding out to first in the fifth, Smith roped a double the other way to left in the seventh.

"He's driving fastballs, really staying behind the fastball well and driving it," Stubbs said. "He's making adjustments on sliders and curveballs. He keeps his bat in the zone on changeups. Even though he gets fooled sometimes, the bat stays in the zone long. He still puts good wood on it.

"He prepares very well early in the cage. He sticks to his routine, knows what he wants to do. He knows what his swing does."

With the Hops down a run and with two outs in the ninth, Smith got the comeback started with a single to center.

"The mood was good because you're still alive and you've got your next good hitter coming up in, [Drew Ellis]," Stubbs said. "They kind of pitched around him a little bit (in a walk) and weren't giving him anything to hit. [Camden Duzenack] had a great at-bat with two strikes, took two great pitches down and away and then got a hanging slider up and lined it to left field that Pavin scored on.

"Then [Tramayne Holmes'] next at-bat chased a slider down, regrouped, made [Josh Advocate] get the next pitch up and lined the pitch back to the middle of the field."

Holmes' single brought in Ellis with the game-winning run.

"These guys don't quit," Stubbs said. "That's the great thing I like about them. They play hard for 27 outs, and they give it everything they've got."

Smith sports four multi-hit games in his last five contests and has gone 14-for-24 over that stretch (.583) to lift his slash line to .376/.426/.473 through 23 games.

"The only thing -- because he hadn't played in about three weeks -- his timing was a little off early. But since that, once he got his timing back, he's been lights-out," Stubbs said. "He stays within himself, doesn't try to do too much, takes what the pitcher gives him and gets ready to hit."

As the cleanup anchor of Hillsboro's lineup, Smith provides a bat opposing pitchers must pay close attention to. But it doesn't stop there for the Hops, according to their hitting coach.

"They have to pay attention pretty much to our top six guys when all of those guys are in the lineup," Stubbs said. "It's not like you can pitch around him. You've got Ellis hitting behind him. You've got [Daulton Varsho] hitting behind Ellis. You've got [Eudy Ramos] hitting in front of them, so it's not like you can pitch around them. You have to pitch to him, but the other guys in the lineup can hurt you just as bad."

The win was Hillsboro's third this season when trailing after eight innings, most in the Northwest League, and moved the Hops into first place in the league's South Division.