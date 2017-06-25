It's a happy birthday for Helena's Henry

The 2016 sixth-round pick slugged a three-run homer and collected a career-high five RBIs as Helena snapped a season-opening, five-game losing streak with a 16-9 win over Billings at Kindrick Legion Field.

"[It's an] awesome feeling," Henry said. "We needed a win tonight and it was a cool feeling being able to contribute, especially on my birthday."

Getting to celebrate a birthday on a baseball field is something Payton Henry has gotten used to. But putting together a career night when he turned 20 made things that much sweeter for the Brewers catching prospect.

Gameday box score

Henry, who also walked and was hit by a pitch, has six hits in 19 at-bats through five Pioneer League games.

The Pleasant Grove, Utah, native has recorded hits in four consecutive games, including his first professional long ball Wednesday against Great Falls and the third three-hit game of his career in Friday's series opener against the Mustangs.

Henry played 24 games in the Rookie-level Arizona League last year, hitting .256/.333/.341 with 17 RBIs and 15 runs scored.

In his first at-bat Saturday against starter Max Wotell (0-1), Henry struck out on four pitches before things got out of hand in the second. After three runs crossed the plate, Mustangs reliever Yerry Santos plunked three straight batters, including Henry, which allowed Antonio Pinero to score.

Henry was at the plate with the bases loaded in the third and drew a five-pitch walk from Miguel Aguilar, plating Pinero again.

Billings issued 11 walks in the contest, and Henry recognized the importance of staying patient in the box when a pitcher is having difficulty finding the zone.

"I thought everyone had a great approach at the plate tonight and got into good hitters' counts," Henry said. "When you do that, all it does is put more pressure on the pitchers and gives you a better chance of getting something you can handle."

Henry's homer came on a 2-1 pitch from Connor Bennett in the fifth and extended the Brewers' lead to 13-5.

"I was just looking for something over the plate that I could put a barrel on," Henry said. "I had runners on obviously and I was just trying to hit something hard."

MiLB include

Helena recorded 14 hits and went deep four times.

"It all goes back to everyone getting in good hitters' counts," Henry said. "We did a great job on seeing our pitches and barreling up on those pitches. It was one of those nights that felt like no one was going to miss."

Henry struck out against Bennett in the sixth before being lifted for pinch-hitter Charlie Meyer in the eighth.

Pinero also had three hits, Jay Feliciano homered and singled with two RBIs and two runs scores and Yerald Martinez added a three-run shot for Helena.

Miles Gordon homered, singled twice and drove in four runs for Billings.