PBEO Job Fair celebrating 25th anniversary

Minor League Baseball is celebrating a silver anniversary this year, commemorating 25 years of the PBEO® (Professional Baseball Employment Opportunities™) Job Fair. PBEO registration launches today for the annual Job Fair which coincides with the Baseball Winter Meetings, the largest gathering of baseball executives in the country. This year's events will be held at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas from Dec. 9-13.

For 25 years, the PBEO Job Fair has been a hub for job seekers looking for a way into the baseball industry and for professionals looking for a new challenge in their careers. Throughout the four-day event, attendees can network with executives in a variety of roles within the industry, sit in on the Business of Baseball Workshop Series, view and apply for hundreds of job postings, interview for full- and part-time positions and potentially receive offers of employment.

Those interested in attending the Job Fair are encouraged to register through the PBEO website, available starting today. Attendees can also register on-site in Las Vegas upon arrival to the Baseball Winter Meetings. Registration for the PBEO Job Fair gives participants access to the Job Fair, Job Posting Room, Business of Baseball Workshop Series and the Baseball Trade Show. Additionally, registrants receive a one-year membership to PBEO.com.

Kicking off the PBEO Job Fair is the Business of Baseball Workshop Series, aimed at giving attendees an insider's perspective of breaking into and building a career in the industry. Formerly a one-day event, the workshop expanded in 2017 to include speakers throughout the week of the Job Fair. As job seekers arrive at the Baseball Winter Meetings, they will dive right into the Workshop Series at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 9. Job Fair attendees will hear from executives in both Minor League Baseball and Major League Baseball currently working in the industry. The 2017 Business of Baseball Workshop Series featured executives including Minor League Baseball President & CEO Pat O'Conner; Rob Crain, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing for the Pawtucket Red Sox; B.J. Schecter, Publisher of Baseball America, President and General Manager for the Omaha Storm Chasers Martie Cordaro, and many more.

Following the Business of Baseball Workshop Series on Sunday, attendees will set about on their missions to secure employment in the baseball industry. They can view available jobs in the Job Posting Room until the end of each day and throughout the week.

Cheyne Reiter, who was hired by the Reno Aces as their Communications Coordinator following the 2014 Job Fair, now serves as the Communications Manager for the Indianapolis Indians.

"The PBEO Job Fair provides endless opportunities which truly allow you to find your niche in the baseball world," said Reiter. "The Job Fair gives one the chance to put their résumé in action and their interview skills to the test, but most importantly, their face on the map."

Over 400 positions were posted at the 2017 Job Fair, 350 of them being full-time jobs or internships. Last year, 107 of the 160 Minor League teams listed jobs at the Job Fair, and more than half of Major League teams posted jobs, along with League offices, exhibitors and press organizations. Positions available in the past have included a variety of departments such as administrative assistants, advertising and sponsorships, assistant general managers, baseball operations and scouting, accounting and finance, clubhouse and equipment management, community relations, concessions and catering, creative services, event management, group or ticket sales, IT and computer network systems, marketing and promotions, mascots, media and public relations, merchandising and retail services, play-by-play, senior management, social media, stadium operations, turf and grounds management and more.

If an attendee finds a job listed in the Job Posting room that interests him or her, he or she is instructed to bring a résumé to the designated location. Job Fair staff will then ensure that résumés are delivered to the appropriate team and organization representatives on-site for consideration. In most cases, representatives will interview applicants during the week and potentially offer them a position. Attendees should be prepared for an interview at any time throughout the course of the Job Fair.

Chris Vosters, who started his career as a Play-by-Play Broadcaster and Program Manager for the Great Lake Loons, secured his first position in baseball as an attendee at the 2014 PBEO Job Fair.

"The PBEO Job Fair is an opportunity to develop long-lasting professional relationships and deepen your knowledge about the baseball industry," said Vosters. "The Job Fair helped me not only start a job, but a career as well."

Vosters continues to work for the Loons and has since expanded his career as a broadcaster for NBC Sports and the Big Ten Network along with several other freelance projects.

The PBEO Job Fair will include hundreds of employers in the baseball industry looking for their organization's next employee. Whether you are just starting out and looking for your first opportunity or a young professional looking to further your career, the 2018 PBEO Job Fair in Las Vegas will prove as it has for the past quarter of a century that it is the place to do just that.