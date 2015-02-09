Alonso powers up for Mets with second jack

After going 1-for-7 in his first three games against the Astros, the top Mets prospect went 2-for-3 with a solo shot and a double in New York's 7-4 split-squad win Monday.

Alonso popped out in the first inning, but then ripped a double to left field in the fourth. Two frames later, MLB.com's No. 51 overall prospect drilled his second Grapefruit League homer. Both extra-base hits came with two strikes.

While he probably will start the season with Triple-A Syracuse, Alonso is competing with Dominic Smith for the first-base job at Citi Field. This spring, the 24-year-old is 7-for-17 (.412) with five RBIs, four extra-base hits, two walks and two strikeouts.

Last summer, Alonso led the Minors with 119 RBIs while tying Reds prospect Ibandel Isabel with 36 homers to top all Minor Leaguers and secure the Bauman Award.

Astros No. 14 prospect Garrett Stubbs belted a solo homer while No. 16 Myles Straw singled and came around to score. Rogelio Armenteros (No. 24) got the start, working around two hits with a strikeout in three scoreless frames.

In other spring action:

Tigers 9, Cardinals 5

Top Detroit prospect Casey Mize, the first overall pick in last year's Draft, pitched two hitless innings in relief in the win over visiting St. Louis. He allowed one run on two walks while striking out a pair in his second outing of the spring. Fifth-ranked Detroit prospect Daz Cameron singled and scored a run after taking over for JaCoby Jones in center field. Prospects Dylan Carlson (No. 8), Randy Arozarena (No. 16) and Ramon Urias (No. 27) singled for St. Louis, and righty Connor Jones (No. 18) gave up one hit and struck out one batter in a scoreless fourth. Box score

Marlins 9, Nationals 8

Top Washington prospect Victor Robles went 1-for-2 with two RBIs. The No. 4 overall prospect briefly gave the Nationals a lead in the ninth with a single up the middle that plated Hunter Jones and second-ranked Carter Kieboom, but Miami responded in the bottom of the frame with a pair of runs for a walk-off win. Robles, a 21-year-old outfielder, is 5-for-7 (.333) with a homer, seven runs scored and five RBIs in seven Spring Training games this year. Box score

Red Sox 9, Mets (ss) 3

Boston's No. 3 prospect Bobby Dalbec doubled, scored a run and struck out in St. Lucie. The two-bagger was his first extra-base hit of the spring, and the 23-year-old corner infielder is 4-for-12 (.333) with five walks and four K's over eight games. Tenth-ranked Jarren Duran went 1-for-2 with an RBI, while top prospect Michael Chavis was held hitless in his two at-bats but scored once. Mike Shawaryn (No. 13) struck out five and allowed two hits and a walk over 2 1/3 scoreless innings. He also plunked Amed Rosario on the wrist, forcing the Mets shortstop to leave the game early. Denyi Reyes (No. 19) surrendered two earned runs on three hits in his lone frame. Mets No. 2 prospect Andres Gimenez went 1-for-2 with a double after entering as Rosario's replacement. No. 25 Eric Hanhold gave up two runs (one earned) on two hits and a walk in one frame. Outfielder Tim Tebow singled twice -- his first two hits of the campaign. Box score

Orioles 9, Twins 4

Baltimore's No. 25 prospect Drew Jackson, a Rule 5 Draft selection, doubled in his only at-bat of the afternoon in the road win in Fort Myers. Fellow Rule 5 pick Richie Martin went 1-for-4 with a run scored and a strikeout as the starting shortstop while No. 2 Ryan Mountcastle went 1-for-2 with a strikeout after taking over first base. Dillon Tate (No. 18) gave up a solo homer to Jordany Valdespin for his only hit and run allowed over one relief inning. Twins No. 2 prospect Alex Kirilloff went 1-for-3 while Brent Rooker (No. 6) was 0-for-3 with a pair of punchouts. Box score

Astros (ss) 4, Braves 3

Batting second and playing the entire game for Houston's split squad, the club's No. 16 prospect Myles Straw doubled and scored. Astros No. 8 prospect Bryan Abreu yielded a two-run homer in the eighth, but fanned a pair and earned his second hold of the spring. For Atlanta, No. 11 prospect Kolby Allard allowed one run on one hit -- a solo home run by Astros infielder Nick Tanielu -- over two frames, and Cristian Pache (No. 4) and Austin Riley (No. 5) notched a single apiece. Box score

Padres 8, Indians 0

Eric Yardley, Gerardo Reyes and Tyler Higgins combined for four strikeouts and one walk over three scoreless innings to complete San Diego's shutout. Padres No. 3 prospect Luis Urias singled in two at-bats. He's hitting .333/.368/.556 in seven Cactus League games. Box score

Reds (ss) 3, D-backs 3

No. 18 Cincinnati prospect Jimmy Herget remained unscored upon this spring after working around a hit while striking out two in an inning of work. Courtney Hawkins slugged a solo home run in his first Cactus League at-bat. D-backs No. 10 prospect Taylor Clarke surrendered Hawkins' long ball across two frames. Box score

Rangers 4, Rockies 4

After replacing Willie Calhoun defensively, Bubba Thompson -- Texas' No. 5 prospect -- drilled a two-run shot in the seventh. Leody Taveras (No. 6) and Eli White (No. 16) slapped a single apiece. C.D. Pelham (No. 15) notched a strikeout in a 1-2-3 fifth. For the Rockies, No. 10 overall prospect Brendan Rodgers went 0-for-2 while No. 95 Colton Welker knocked a game-tying two run single in the eighth for the contest's final score. Rockies No. 4 prospect Peter Lambert allowed two runs on three hits and two walks without a strikeout in two innings. Box score

Angels 6, White Sox 6

Top Los Angeles prospect Jo Adell singled, walked and scored a run while No. 27 Leonardo Rivas tripled. Griffin Canning -- the club's top pitching prospect -- ran into some trouble, allowing three runs on three hits with a walk and one strikeout in 1 1/3 frames. Ty Buttrey (No. 14) had better luck, working around a hit with a punchout in a scoreless eighth. Jared Walsh (No. 21) closed the game out with a 1-2-3 ninth. No. 17 White Sox prospect Laz Rivera laced a solo shot in the seventh. Jose Ruiz (No. 23) yielded a hit with a strikeout in a scoreless eighth while Zach Thompson (No. 24) walked one in a hitless ninth. Box score

Dodgers 8, Giants 2

Los Angeles' No. 14 prospect Edwin Rios made his one hit count by homering to right in the eighth. Ninth-ranked DJ Peters went 1-for-2 with a triple and a run scored. No. 22 Matt Beaty went 1-for-2 with a run scored and 30th-ranked Omar Estevez was 1-for-2 with an RBI and a run. Box score

Cubs 9, Reds (ss) 1

Fifth-ranked Reds prospect Tony Santillan started and allowed one run on one hit and two walks while striking out two over two innings. Cubs No. 25 prospect Mark Zagunis went 1-for-3 with an RBI double to right in the sixth. No. 10 prospect Oscar De La Cruz allowed a hit in the ninth, a homer by Aristides Aquino. Box score