Shrimp's O'Brien dazzles with bat, glove

In less than two weeks with Double-A Jacksonville, he's already working his way back home.

Peter O'Brien has been one of the more well-traveled players in the Minor Leagues during a seven-year career. A June 1 trade that sent him to his seventh different organization came with a silver lining: he'd have a chance to play for his hometown Marlins.

On Saturday, O'Brien homered in his fourth consecutive game and made a terrific sliding catch in foul territory, but the Jumbo Shrimp dropped a 6-3 decision to Biloxi at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville. The four long balls are his only hits in 26 Southern League at-bats.

The homer came on a 1-1 pitch from Brewers No. 13 prospect Cody Ponce (3-4) in the second inning. It was the seventh roundtripper surrendered this season by the 24-year-old right-hande, who allowed three runs on four hits and a walk over five innings.

Although he was drafted as a catcher, O'Brien has played exclusively as a first baseman and corner outfielder this year. He showed some good range in left on Saturday, chasing down Tyler Heineman's popup to make a sliding catch in foul territory in the fifth.

The 27-year-old Hialeah, Florida, native began the season with Double-A Tulsa in the Dodgers organization. He batted .150 with seven homers in 100 at-bats for the Drillers before being dealt to Miami for cash considerations.

Taken by the Yankees in the second round of the 2012 Draft, O'Brien was traded to Arizona for veteran infielder Martin Prado at the 2014 deadline and made his Major League debut for the D-backs in 2015. He was designated for assignment before the 2017 season and played for four clubs before landing with the Dodgers in July.

Marlins No. 8 prospect Nick Neidert (6-4) took the loss after surrendering four runs on seven hits and a walk with six strikeouts over six innings.

Troy Stokes Jr., the Brewers' 20th-ranked prospect, smacked his ninth homer and fell a triple shy of a cycle for the Shuckers. Jake Hager went yard twice while top prospect Keston Hiura doubled and scored twice.