Bohm triples, knocks in two in Threshers win

The top-ranked Phillies prospect went 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs as Clearwater cruised to an 8-3 victory over Dunedin on Friday at Jack Russell Memorial Stadium. It was Bohm's 13th multi-hit game of the season and third since joining Clearwater at the end of last month.

In his 10th game at the Class A Advanced Level, Alec Bohm had one of his best performances yet.

Bohm struck out against southpaw Nick Allgeyer in his first trip to the plate but made up for it in the third inning by knocking in Rodolfo Duran and Dalton Guthrie with an infield single. He led off the sixth with a triple to right field off Allgeyer and scored two pitches later when Madison Stokes slapped a three-bagger of his own.

MLB.com's No. 53 overall prospect now holds a line of .275/.318/.375 and has driven in five runs through 10 Florida State League games. Between Clearwater and Class A Lakewood, he's hitting .336/.410/.521 with 16 RBIs in 22 contests.

After being selected No. 3 overall in last year's Draft, Bohm put together a .252/.335/.324 line with 17 RBIs across three levels last summer. His longest stay was with Class A Short Season Williamsport, where he batted .224/.314/.290 with 12 RBIs in 29 games.

Matt Vierling also had three hits for the Threshers, driving in one run and scoring twice. Nick Maton chipped in two hits and an RBI.

Clearwater starter Julian Garcia (2-2) scattered seven hits over six scoreless innings for the win, striking out seven without issuing a walk.

For Dunedin, Blue Jays No. 27 prospect Cal Stevenson and Cullen Large both had two hits, an RBI and a run scored.