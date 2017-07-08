IronPigs' Cozens puts two into orbit

The Phillies' ninth-ranked prospect belted his International League-leading 20th and 21st homers in Triple-A Lehigh Valley's 4-1 win over Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at PNC Field.

For the second year in a row, Dylan Cozens and Rhys Hoskins are going toe-to-toe for the Minor League home run crown. On Friday, it was Cozens' turn to provide the power.

In 2016, Cozens and Hoskins battled all year long for the Joe Bauman Award as Minor League home run champion. In the end, Cozens took the title with 40, two more than Hoskins.

On Friday, the 23-year-old outfielder walked, struck out or homered in all four trips to the plate.

Video: Lehigh Valley's Cozens hits 20th homer

Following a seven-pitch walk in the second inning, Cozens turned on a 1-2 offering from Yankees No. 7 prospect Chance Adams (6-3) and desposited it over the right field fence, giving him his second straight 20-homer season and tying him with Hoskins atop the International League leaderboard.

After striking out against reliever J.P. Feyereisen in the sixth, Cozens exacted some revenge in the eighth with a solo blast to center.

Video: Lehigh Valley's Cozens goes deep again

Cozens' 21 long balls rank fourth in all of Minor League baseball. He trails A's No. 17 prospect Renato Nunez, who has 24 for Triple-A Nashville; and D-backs No. 30 prospect Christian Walker and teammate Scott Kingery, who has 22 homers between Double-A Reading and Lehigh Valley.

In 84 games this season, the 2012 second-round pick has an .811 OPS to go along with 33 extra-base hits and 56 RBIs. Friday marked his second two-homer game of the year.