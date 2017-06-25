IronPigs' Crawford heating up after brief break

The top-ranked Phillies prospect brought his batting average to a season-high .209 with a 3-for-5 game on Saturday in Triple-A Lehigh Valley's 5-4 loss to Rochester at Frontier Field. He doubled twice and scored a run while extending his hitting streak to six games.

J.P. Crawford has been in an uncharacteristic funk for much of the season, but a little time away from the game may have helped him turn things around.

The 22-year-old shortstop recorded all of his hits in his first three at-bats, reaching on an infield single in the first inning and doubling in the third and fifth. MLB.com's fourth overall prospect has eight doubles on the season and the three knocks tied his season high, established on May 17 when he drove in four runs.

Crawford sat out eight games from June 11-19 to recover from a groin injury and has hit safely in all five games since returning, with another four-RBI game coming on Wednesday.

During his hitting streak, which extends back to a 2-for-5 effort on June 10 against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, the 2013 first-round pick is batting .345 (10-for-29) with four extra-base hits.

The California native is in his second stint in the International League after producing a .244/.328/.318 slash line in 87 games with the IronPigs following a midseason promotion last year.

Logan Moore hit a solo homer in the fourth inning for Lehigh Valley, but Rochester's Leonardo Reginatto delivered a walk-off single in the ninth to secure the victory.