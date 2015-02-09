Moniak posts first four-hit game of '18

The sixth-ranked Phillies prospect returned from three days off and recorded his first four-hit game in the Florida State League, knocking in a run and scoring twice as Class A Advanced Clearwater thumped Fort Myers, 10-2, at CenturyLink Sports Complex.

Gameday box score

The Threshers clinched a postseason berth on Wednesday.

"I felt really good. I knew we were getting into the playoffs, so I just took my rest the last few days, just relaxed," he said. "So now, it's just about getting ready for the playoffs and going out there to finish the season strong. My goal is always to put the team in a position to win. We're all still trying to win, and tonight was a good team win all around."

The 20-year-old outfielder has hit safely in four straight games and raised his batting average to a season-high .269. He's amassed 115 hits over 113 games and ranks third in the FSL with 28 doubles.

Moniak put Clearwater on the board with an RBI single to right field in the opening frame. After falling behind, 0-2, he fouled off two pitches from right-hander Griffin Jax (3-4) before sending the next one through the infield to score No. 17 Phillies prospect Jose Gomez from third.

The top overall pick of the 2016 Draft led off the third with another grounder to right, pulling a 2-0 fastball from Jax. With two outs, he scored on a base hit by Grenny Cumana.

"I'm just doing the stuff I've been doing all season and trying to perfect things," Moniak said. "I generally go up there and try to hit a fastball, but different counts create different approaches. I try it keep it simple, just put it in play hard. That's what I always try to do. I keep it simple and it's been working for me."

Facing left-hander Kevin Marnon in the fourth, he won a seven-pitch battle by lining another single to right. The San Diego native scored two batters later, when Kyle Martin crushed a 2-2 offering over the wall in right for his sixth dinger.

After grounding out to second to start the sixth, Moniak delivered another single to right off right-hander Adam Bray in the eighth. It capped his second career four-hit game and first since going 4-for-5 with a double for Class A Lakewood on June 14, 2017.

"You love to have good nights," Moniak said. "It's always a good feeling to produce for the team, and everyone was the hitting the ball well, too. I just happened to have four hits tonight and it's special, but you don't try to focus on that. You focus on the situation at hand, and tonight just fell my way.

"The main focus right now is winning a Florida State League championship. We're comfortable going into the playoffs so it's just about going out there and having fun and working on things to be as ready to go as possible for that. I think we're doing that."

Mauricio Llovera (8-7) picked up his fourth straight win after allowing two runs -- one earned -- on five hits with a pair of walks and nine punchouts over six frames. The right-hander hasn't lost in eight starts since July 12.

Martin, Raul Rivas, Brian Mims and Kevin Markham accounted for 10 of Clearwater's 19 hits and drove in seven runs.