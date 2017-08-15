Phillies promote Haseley to Lakewood

Adam Haseley -- the No. 8 pick in this year's Draft and MLB.com's No. 98 overall prospect -- has been promoted by the Phillies from Class A Short Season Williamsport to Class A Lakewood. He will join 2016 No. 1 overall pick Mickey Moniak with the BlueClaws.

The left-handed-hitting outfielder hit .270/.350/.380 with two homers, nine doubles and five stolen bases over 37 games in the New York-Penn League. He also played three games in the Gulf Coast League, going 7-for-12 with a triple and a double before joining the Crosscutters on June 30.

Ranked as the No. 7 prospect in an impressive Phillies system, Haseley has earned above-average 55 grades on the 20-80 scouting scale from MLB.com for his hit, run and fielding tools. He has played exclusively in center field since going pro but is likely move to one of the corners with Lakewood in favor of Moniak, who has made 101 starts in center with the BlueClaws this season.

Previously undrafted out of high school, Haseley worked his way into this year's top 10 picks after a breakout junior season for the University of Virginia. The 21-year-old led the ACC with a .390 average and .491 OBP and ranked third with a .659 slugging percentage over 58 games with the Cavaliers. His 14 home runs doubled his total from the previous two seasons, and he added 10 steals as well. He signed for an above-slot $5.1 million bonus.